Bitdeer releases four SealMiner A3 series mining rigs, featuring high performance and diverse cooling methods

PANews reported on September 16th that mining company Bitdeer announced the launch of the SealMiner A3 series of Bitcoin mining rigs. These include the A3 Pro Air , A3 Pro Hydro , A3 Air , and A3 Hydro models. All utilize the same chip and support both air and water cooling. The A3 Pro Air and A3 Pro Hydro boast an energy efficiency of 12.5 J/TH , the A3 Air 14 J/TH , and the A3 Hydro 13.5 J/TH, focusing on high performance and diverse cooling options. These models are now available for sale on the official website.

