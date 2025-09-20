Key Takeaways
- BitGo has filed an S-1 registration with the SEC for a possible initial public offering (IPO).
- The company specializes in digital asset custody, focusing on institutions and stablecoins.
BitGo, a digital asset custody and security firm, today filed an S-1 registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a potential initial public offering.
The filing represents a significant step toward public markets for the institutional-focused crypto company, which specializes in custody services for cryptocurrencies and stablecoins.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitgo-files-s-1-for-potential-ipo/