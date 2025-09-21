BitGo, Crypto Custodian, plans to go public in the U.S. A cryptocurrency custody start-up has filed for an I.P.O. The move underscores increasing confidence in digital asset infrastructure as institutions come back into favor under the Trump administration. BitGo intends to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BTGO, according to its […]BitGo, Crypto Custodian, plans to go public in the U.S. A cryptocurrency custody start-up has filed for an I.P.O. The move underscores increasing confidence in digital asset infrastructure as institutions come back into favor under the Trump administration. BitGo intends to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BTGO, according to its […]

BitGo Targets $90.3B Assets in U.S. IPO Filing 2025: Report

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/21 01:30
Union
U$0.0136-2.15%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.454+0.30%
Movement
MOVE$0.1283+1.18%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06542-1.78%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10333-2.29%
BitGo
  • BitGo, a leading crypto custodian, files for a U.S. IPO to list shares as BTGO.
  • The firm manages $90.3B in assets, serving 4,600 clients and 1.1M users worldwide.
  • CEO Michael Belshe keeps control with dual-class shares granting 15 votes each.

BitGo, Crypto Custodian, plans to go public in the U.S. A cryptocurrency custody start-up has filed for an I.P.O. The move underscores increasing confidence in digital asset infrastructure as institutions come back into favor under the Trump administration. BitGo intends to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BTGO, according to its SEC Form S-1 registration filed Friday.

Source: SEC

The Palo Alto company said it had $90.3 billion in assets on its platform as of June 30, 2025. It connects more than 4,600 organisations and 1.1 million users in over 100 countries. BitGo — which has more than 1,400 digital assets on its platform — counts financial institutions, government entities, crypto-native companies and high-net-worth individuals among its clientele.

BitGo’s Security and Leadership Structure

BitGo also touts trust and security. The company has $250 million in insurance coverage. It has undergone Service Organization Control 1 and 2 audits, which provide regulators and clients with assurances of being in compliance. These are steps it is taking to position itself as a trustable steward for institutional investors.

Also Read: BitGo Gains EU Approval, Expands Crypto Custody Services Across Europe

Co-founder and Chief Executive Michael Belshe will retain control of the company. A dual-class structure means he would have Class B shares with voting power of 15 votes apiece, compared one vote for each Class A share — making BitGo a controlled company under NYSE rules, so it would be exempt from some governance practices.

The filing comes after a regulatory win in Europe. BitGo picked up an expanded license from the German regulator BaFin. This clearance, granted to its European branch, permits the firm to undertake trading and custody as well as staking and transfer services under the EU’s fresh Markets-in-Crypto-Assets regulation. BitGo’s license with the trust allows BitGo to gain a foothold in one of the most significant financial regions in the world.

Rising Wave of Crypto IPOs and Bank Reentry

The company’s I.P.O. coincides with a push by crypto firms to go public. All three have done recent offerings and are now iso and/or hypodesigned. Their listings are a sign investors have new confidence. The move by BitGo will help build momentum in the sector, which has lagged but has gained some favor over time with Wall Street capital markets.

US Bancorp restarted services for institutional managers earlier this month. The bank had initially rolled out with NYDIG in 2021, but suspended after facing regulatory headwinds. A Trump administration rollback removed a rule that forced banks to hold capital against crypto exposure, paving the way for its return.

In Europe, Deutsche Bank announced in July that it would offer crypto custody services to clients starting next year. Citigroup is also considering offering custody and settlement services. These changes indicate how traditional financial firms are moving in sync with the digital asset economy.

The platform’s potential listing represents a significant move for the company and potentially the broader market. With its robust regulatory positioning contrasted against sizable infrastructure, the company wants to get more institutional demand. As banks and cryptocurrency companies turn toward custody alike, platform’s IPO may present a crossroads where the service is widely adopted.

Also Read: BitGo Secures Key License In Crypto-Hub Singapore: Report

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

“Justin Sun confirms he will attend the US Presidential Dinner”, who else will attend the $TRUMP Trump Crypto Dinner?

“Justin Sun confirms he will attend the US Presidential Dinner”, who else will attend the $TRUMP Trump Crypto Dinner?

Who is the biggest complainer of this meal???
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.456+0.23%
SUN
SUN$0.034069+42.61%
Memealchemy
MEAL$0.00000000000045-59.45%
Share
PANews2025/05/22 09:44
Share
Strategist at $1,717,000,000,000 Bank Says ‘Flight-to-Safety Asset’ No Longer the Dollar or Any Other US Asset

Strategist at $1,717,000,000,000 Bank Says ‘Flight-to-Safety Asset’ No Longer the Dollar or Any Other US Asset

Subadra Rajappa, a strategist at the French lender Societe Generale, believes that the US dollar (USD) has lost its luster as a safe-haven asset. In a new CNBC Television interview, Rajappa says that gold’s latest surge to record highs as the dollar continues to weaken indicates investors are turning to the precious metal as their […] The post Strategist at $1,717,000,000,000 Bank Says ‘Flight-to-Safety Asset’ No Longer the Dollar or Any Other US Asset appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
1
1$0.00711-17.00%
Metal Blockchain
METAL$0.40988+0.58%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4232-1.23%
Share
The Daily Hodl2025/09/18 22:30
Share
BlockDAG’s $408M Surge and 20+ Exchange Listings Outshine Bitcoin Hyper and PEPENODE in 2025

BlockDAG’s $408M Surge and 20+ Exchange Listings Outshine Bitcoin Hyper and PEPENODE in 2025

Explore why BlockDAG’s $408M+ presale, 20+ exchange listings, and massive ecosystem growth position it ahead of Bitcoin Hyper and Pepenode as the best crypto presale opportunity in 2025.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30495-0.02%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003649+12.17%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 01:00
Share

Trending News

More

“Justin Sun confirms he will attend the US Presidential Dinner”, who else will attend the $TRUMP Trump Crypto Dinner?

Strategist at $1,717,000,000,000 Bank Says ‘Flight-to-Safety Asset’ No Longer the Dollar or Any Other US Asset

BlockDAG’s $408M Surge and 20+ Exchange Listings Outshine Bitcoin Hyper and PEPENODE in 2025

Best Altcoins to Watch as BitGo’s IPO Signals a New Era for Crypto Infrastructure

Grayscale Crypto Index Fund Sees $22 Million Inflows as SOL and XRP Rise