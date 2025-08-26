Bitlayer announces BTR airdrop rules and details, which will start on August 27 and last for 30 days

PANews reported on August 26th that Bitlayer officially announced a BTR airdrop, which will begin at 6:00 PM Beijing time on August 27th and last for 30 days. This airdrop will be available to holders of BTR, Gems, and Points in the Racing Center, winners of community events and sweepstakes, and users participating in Bitlayer and partner ecosystem activities. The reward unlocking rules are as follows: Super Racing and community event rewards will be 100% unlocked at the Token Generation Event (TGE); Racing Center points and partner event rewards will be 80% unlocked at the TGE, with the remaining 10% unlocked six and 12 months later, respectively.

Earlier news, Bitlayer announced the BTR token economics: 40% is used for ecological incentives and 7.75% is used for node incentives .