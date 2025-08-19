Bitlayer partners with Kamino and Orca to bring YBTC to the Solana ecosystem

PANews reported on August 19th that the Bitcoin DeFi project Bitlayer has partnered with Kamino Finance and Orca to integrate its Bitcoin-backed token, YBTC, into the Solana ecosystem. YBTC, pegged 1:1 to BTC, aims to enable decentralized Bitcoin transfers and provide yield opportunities for holders. Solana users can earn optimized BTC returns through Kamino's automated yield vaults while enjoying slippage-free trading through Orca's liquid markets.

In addition, users can redeem native BTC at any time through cross-chain operations. Bitlayer has also partnered with networks such as Sui, Base, and Cardano, and launched a limited-time incentive program to reward participants for using its cross-chain functions.