BitMine Adds 150,000 ETH to Its Holdings, Targeting 5% of Total Supply

By: Coincentral
2025/09/02 23:22
TOMCoin
TOM$0.00028+2.94%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.571+1.22%
Ethereum
ETH$4,292.34-1.55%

TLDR

  • BitMine added 150,000 ETH, bringing its holdings to 1.87 million ETH worth $8.1 billion.

  • With $623M in cash, BitMine plans further Ethereum purchases to dominate ETH supply.

  • BitMine’s strategy targets owning 5% of Ethereum’s total supply to generate yield.

  • Tom Lee predicts Ethereum’s long-term upside, comparing it to Wall Street’s post-Bretton Woods transformation.

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), led by Tom Lee, the co-founder of Fundstrat Capital, has expanded its Ethereum (ETH) holdings significantly, boosting its position to $8.1 billion in total value. The company, which shifted its focus to Ethereum in June, added 150,000 ETH through the past week. This brings the total amount held to nearly 1.87 million ETH, reinforcing BitMine’s position as the largest publicly listed Ethereum treasury firm.

With $623 million in cash, BitMine is poised for additional purchases, aiming to control up to 5% of Ethereum’s total supply over time. This ambitious goal underscores the company’s belief in Ethereum’s future potential. BitMine’s ETH treasury strategy stands out in the growing digital asset ecosystem, especially in the context of Ethereum’s shifting market dynamics and broader adoption.

BitMine Ethereum Strategy and Long-Term Outlook

BitMine’s Ethereum accumulation strategy comes as part of a broader vision to position itself as a dominant player in the cryptocurrency space. In a statement, Tom Lee emphasized that Ethereum is one of the largest macro trades of the next 10 to 15 years.

He likened the current phase of Ethereum to the financial innovations seen in Wall Street after the United States left the gold standard in 1971, an event that spurred the growth of modern financial institutions and practices.

The company’s decision to focus on Ethereum has paid off in the form of substantial holdings. BitMine’s holdings are primarily staked to generate yield, further increasing the value of their ETH positions. The firm plans to use a combination of purchases and staking to grow its treasury, which is expected to become the largest ETH reserve held by any listed firm globally. The strategy hinges on Ethereum’s continued growth, particularly as decentralized finance (DeFi) and blockchain applications gain further traction.

Future of Ethereum: A Supercycle Driven by Institutional Adoption

Tom Lee’s vision of Ethereum’s future aligns with broader macroeconomic trends, including the passage of the SEC Project Crypto and the GENIUS Act. Lee predicts that Ethereum’s rise will mirror the financial transformations witnessed in Wall Street after the U.S. abandoned the gold standard. This “supercycle,” according to Lee, will be driven by institutional adoption, AI integration, and Ethereum’s growing role in the global financial system.

BitMine’s bet on Ethereum is further backed by the company’s public-facing initiatives. In addition to Ethereum’s growth potential, BitMine is also expanding its presence with video content like the Chairman’s Message series, which educates investors on Ethereum’s future role in global finance. Lee has stated that Ethereum, along with the broader blockchain ecosystem, is poised to experience transformation akin to the changes that reshaped Wall Street decades ago.

Despite a slight downturn of 35% from its mid-August peak, BitMine continues to be a significant force in the digital asset space. The company’s stock has remained one of the most widely traded in the U.S., with an average daily trading volume of $2.3 billion, as reported by Fundstrat. While its price fluctuates alongside Ethereum’s market movements, BitMine’s consistent accumulation strategy has solidified its position as a major player in the Ethereum ecosystem.

The post BitMine Adds 150,000 ETH to Its Holdings, Targeting 5% of Total Supply appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9994-2.64%
Everscale
EVER$0.00944-4.55%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0799+12.06%
Share
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Share
The Smarter Web Company boosts Bitcoin holdings to 346 BTC after doubling fundraising target

The Smarter Web Company boosts Bitcoin holdings to 346 BTC after doubling fundraising target

The Smarter Web Company has expanded its BTC treasury to over 346 coins, following a a highly successful fundraise that brought in nearly double its initial target. On June 19, London-listed technology firm The Smarter Web Company announced that it had…
Bitcoin
BTC$110,612.02+1.52%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0799+12.06%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 16:28
Share
Tesla lands on the chopping block as India mulls hefty tax on luxury EVs

Tesla lands on the chopping block as India mulls hefty tax on luxury EVs

A tax panel in India has called for a sharp increase in consumer levies on high end electric vehicles that may have a bearing on sales for automakers like Tesla, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and BYD, according to a government document. The steep levies target vehicles priced above $46,000, according to the document, which comes as the government is pushing for Indians to buy domestic products as the US imposed high tariffs strain trade relations between the two countries. The panel’s proposals align with India’s PM The directive comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is looking at reforming the country’s tax system. Currently, India taxes all electric cars at 5%. Now, the Indian government has recommended hefty cuts in goods and services tax (GST) that could make everything from shampoos to electronics cheaper. A key panel that has been tasked with coming up with rate suggestions to the country’s GST Council is in support of sweeping cuts to many items in line with the Prime Minister’s overhaul. The document that details the recommendations however shows that the panel has called for raising taxes on electric vehicles. According to the document, the panel has proposed raising GST rate to 18% from the current 5% on electric vehicles that are priced at between 2 million and 4 million rupees which is equivalent to $23,000 to $46,000. For cars that are above $46,000, the panel has also proposed raising the tax to 28% arguing that these vehicles are for the “upper segment” of the society and largely imported and not manufactured locally. According to a government source familiar with discussions and cited by Reuters, the government has decided to do away with the 28% tax rate, leaving the GST Council with two options. The first is to increase the tax on electric vehicles to 18% while the second option is to put them in a newly planned 40% category that was created for certain high-end goods. Foreign automakers will feel the pinch in India The GST Council is expected to review the proposal at a meeting scheduled for September 3 to 4. The council is led by the federal finance minister and has members from all Indian states. Meanwhile, in response to the Reuters article, the Nifty Auto index went down as much as 0.05% as local automakers Mahindra and Mahindra fell 3%. Tata Motors dropped 1.2%. While the EV market in India is still small, accounting for 5% of total cars sold in April to July this year, its growth has been rapid. EV sales in the country surged 93% to 15,500 units during that same period. “The uptake of electric vehicles is increasing, and while the low rate of 5% is to incentivise faster adoption of electric vehicles, it is also important to signal that higher-priced EVs can be taxed at higher rates,” said the document, detailing the tax panel’s recommendations. With the latest proposal in the pipeline, domestic electric vehicle makers like Mahindra and Tata Motors may be affected, although their offerings above the 2-million-rupee range are limited. However, foreign electric vehicle makers that have luxury offerings will be hit the hardest. For instance, Tesla recently launched its Model Y in India with a base price of $65,000, while Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and BYD also offer high end electric vehicles. For Tesla, which entered the Indian market in July, it has already received fewer orders than it anticipated. The firm has recorded orders just above 600 since its launch in India. The company plans to deliver 300-500 units from its Shanghai plant in 2025, with the first batch expected this month, targeting cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Gurugram. In July, Tata Motors led Indian EV market commanding about 40% market share while Mahindra followed at 18%. BYD holds 3% while BMW and Mercedes account for a combined 2%. Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.
Threshold
T$0.01587+0.57%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.194+9.54%
GST
GST$0.005335-0.01%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/02 22:00
Share

Trending News

More

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

The Smarter Web Company boosts Bitcoin holdings to 346 BTC after doubling fundraising target

Tesla lands on the chopping block as India mulls hefty tax on luxury EVs

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months