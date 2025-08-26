Bitmine Boasts World’s Largest Ethereum Treasury as Holdings Surpass 1.71 Million ETH

Bitmine Immersion Technologies now holds the world’s largest Ethereum treasury, with its crypto and cash reserves exceeding $8.8 billion. Bitmine’s Aggressive ETH Accumulation Continues The company’s holdings comprise 1,713,899 ethereum (ETH), 192 bitcoin (BTC), and $562 million in cash as of Aug. 25. This positions Bitmine as the second-largest corporate crypto treasury globally, behind only […]

