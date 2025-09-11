Bitmine Chairman Tom Lee Says Stablecoins Could Help Fix U.S. Debt Problems?

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/11 17:56
Union
U$0.00947+0.21%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996-0.02%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0018013+23.35%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000287-0.69%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.547-1.40%
Last Quiet Week for Crypto Congress Set to Tackle Market Structure, Stablecoins, and Tokenization

The post Bitmine Chairman Tom Lee Says Stablecoins Could Help Fix U.S. Debt Problems? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Can digital dollars help patch America’s $35 trillion debt hole? According to Tom Lee, Chairman of Bitmine, the answer may lie in how these digital assets already work within the financial system.

He says tokens like USDT and USDC are quietly buying U.S. government bonds at a time when foreign buyers are pulling back.

Stablecoins as a Mini Debt Model

In an interview with Mario Nawfal, Lee compared stablecoins to a mini debt management system. With U.S. national debt now above $35 trillion, many foreign buyers are pulling back from U.S. Treasury markets.

According to Lee, stablecoins like USDT and USDC are stepping in to fill the gap. These tokens are backed by collateral, much of which is invested in U.S. government bonds.

“When people worry the U.S. won’t find buyers for its Treasuries, it already has through stablecoins.”

This creates a cycle where stablecoin issuers help fund U.S. debt while keeping their tokens stable. Lee believes this hidden mechanism quietly adds strength and stability to the financial system.

How Stablecoins Support U.S. Finance

With stablecoins now accounting for a market cap of over $250 billion, creating strong demand for U.S. dollars worldwide. Big issuers like Tether and Circle are among the biggest buyers of U.S. Treasuries, rivaling countries.

At the same time, stablecoins make payments faster, cheaper, and easier, while also giving millions of people access to U.S.-denominated financial products. 

Together, these factors strengthen both global dollar demand and support for U.S. finance.

What Happens If the Fed Launches a CBDC?

Lee then explored the bigger picture, what if the Federal Reserve introduced a true Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)?

A CBDC would let every American hold an account directly with the Fed. That would change how monetary policy works. Instead of relying only on interest rates, the Fed could move money in and out of these accounts directly.

  • To stimulate the economy, funds could be added instantly.
  • To tighten, balances could be reduced or adjusted with interest payments.

For Lee, the big question is clear: if digital currencies can rewire monetary policy, could they also be part of the solution to America’s debt problem.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

Brazilian listed company Méliuz has purchased $28.4 million worth of Bitcoin; cross-border e-commerce company DDC Enterprise has launched a Bitcoin reserve strategy, aiming to reach 5,000 BTC within 36 months; Binance Alpha has added SuiNS Token (NS).
Bitcoin
BTC$114,201.12+1.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10114-1.45%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24283+6.57%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 17:30
Share
Pudgy Penguins unveils play-to-win game Pengu Clash on TON blockchain

Pudgy Penguins unveils play-to-win game Pengu Clash on TON blockchain

Pudgy Penguins has launched Pengu Clash, a skill-based 1v1 multiplayer game on Telegram that brings its popular NFT characters into fast-paced minigame battles. Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) has launched its first Web3 game, Pengu Clash, a Telegram-based 1v1 multiplayer battler that…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04641-3.09%
SQUID MEME
GAME$30.0331+4.95%
TONCOIN
TON$3.187+2.57%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 15:12
Share
Deribit to have over $14 billion worth of Bitcoin options contracts expire this Friday

Deribit to have over $14 billion worth of Bitcoin options contracts expire this Friday

PANews June 25 news, according to CoinDesk, Deribit exchange will have a total of 141,271 Bitcoin options contracts expiring this Friday, with a value of over $14 billion, accounting for
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1014+32.03%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 14:30
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

Pudgy Penguins unveils play-to-win game Pengu Clash on TON blockchain

Deribit to have over $14 billion worth of Bitcoin options contracts expire this Friday

ETF Yatırımcıları Bitcoin’e (BTC), Vadeli İşlem Yatırımcıları Ethereum’a (ETH) Akın Ediyor! Bu Ne Anlama Geliyor?

Nemo Protocol Explains $2.6 Million Exploit Caused by Code Vulnerabilities