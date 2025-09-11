BitMine Hits $9.2B in ETH Holdings After $200M Buy from Bitgo

TLDR

BitMine made its second large Ethereum purchase this week, buying $200 million worth of Ether.

The firm’s total Ethereum holdings now exceed 2.1 million ETH, valued at over $9.2 billion.

BitMine holds the largest ETH reserve of any public company, surpassing Sharplink Gaming.

The purchase follows BitMine’s earlier acquisition of 202,500 ETH, which pushed its holdings past 2 million.

Other companies are also increasing their Ethereum purchases, contributing to the overall market growth.

BitMine Immersion Technologies made its second large Ethereum purchase this week, adding $200 million worth of Ether. The firm, which already holds the largest ETH reserve of any public company, bought 46,255 ETH from Bitgo. With this acquisition, BitMine’s total holdings surpassed 2.1 million ETH, valued at over $9.2 billion.

BitMine Leads Public Companies with 2.1M ETH

On Wednesday, BitMine acquired 46,255 ETH in three transactions. This move follows a $200 million purchase from Bitgo. As a result, the firm increased its total ETH holdings to over 2.1 million tokens.

Earlier this week, BitMine started its buying spree with a 202,500 ETH purchase. This acquisition pushed its ETH holdings past 2 million, marking a significant milestone. With the new purchase, BitMine remains far ahead of other major ETH holders.

BitMine now holds more ETH than any other public company, surpassing Sharplink Gaming. Sharplink Gaming holds about 837,000 ETH, less than half of BitMine’s current stash. BitMine’s aggressive buying strategy shows its strong commitment to the Ethereum market.

Ethereum Buying Surge Among Other Companies

BitMine’s latest purchase is part of a broader trend of increased Ethereum buying among treasury firms. Last week, Ethereum-focused companies acquired a total of 273,300 ETH. The largest purchase came from The Ether Machine, which bought 150,000 ETH.

The purchase patterns indicate growing interest in Ethereum despite market volatility. Companies like BitMine are positioning themselves as long-term players in the digital asset space. BitMine’s huge ETH stash is likely to be a major factor in its future success.

Other companies have also entered the market with significant purchases of ETH. These moves highlight the ongoing institutional interest in Ethereum, especially amid rising prices. BitMine’s steady increase in holdings shows its continued dominance in this space.

Bitcoin Purchases Slow Amid Ethereum Rush

While Ethereum purchases surged this week, Bitcoin buying has slowed. Companies like Pop Culture Group and Robin Energy made headlines for their Bitcoin buys. Pop Culture Group purchased 300 BTC for $33 million, causing its stock to jump over 40%.

Bitcoin buying is not as aggressive as Ethereum buying at the moment. Pop Culture Group’s BTC purchase caused significant stock movement, but the trend is not widespread. Many investors are increasingly drawn to Ethereum’s growth potential, especially in the DeFi space.

Despite the slowdown in Bitcoin acquisitions, other companies still see value in digital assets. For instance, The Smarter Web Company bought $3.4 million worth of Bitcoin this week. Such moves reflect a growing interest in cryptocurrencies across different sectors. However, analysts caution that market volatility could bring challenges for these companies.

BitMine’s approach to Ethereum investment has been strategic and calculated. By continuing to accumulate large amounts of ETH, it solidifies its position as a key player. Its recent $200 million purchase aligns with its aggressive expansion plans.

