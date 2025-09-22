The post BitMine Immersion Holds Over 2% of Ethereum Supply appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
BitMine Immersion announced it acquired an additional 264,378 ETH, bringing its total holdings to 2,416,000 tokens, over 2% of Ethereum’s total supply. The company’s combined crypto and cash reserves now stand at $11.4 billion. As one of the largest institutional ETH holders, BitMine is aiming to increase its stake further. This growing treasury highlights its commitment to long-term crypto investment and expanding influence in the Ethereum network.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.