BitMine makes second huge ETH grab this week, holdings hit $9.2B

Ether treasury company BitMine has expanded its investment in Ethereum by another $200 million, bringing its ETH stockpile above $9 billion.

Blockchain tech firm BitMine Immersion Technologies has added to its massive Ether holdings for the second time this week, buying $200 million worth from digital asset trust Bitgo.

Blockchain data reviewed by Lookonchain shows BitMine purchased 46,255 Ether (ETH) across three transactions with Bitgo on Wednesday.

BitMine has the largest ETH holdings of any public company, and its two purchases this week alone almost match the amount of ETH bought by treasury firms last week, per Strategic ETH Reserve data.

