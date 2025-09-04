Bitmine received a total of 80,325 ETH worth $358 million from two institutional platforms in the past hour.

PANews reported on September 4 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, Bitmine (BMNR) received 80,325 ETH (US$358 million) from two institutional business platforms, Galaxy Digital and FalconX, in the past hour.

This should be the ETH they purchased this week, and combined with the 1,866,974 ETH they held as of 8/31, they should now have 1,947,299 ETH ($8.69 billion).