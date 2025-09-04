Bitmine received another 14,665.5 ETH from Galaxy Digital, valued at $65.32 million

PANews reported on September 4 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, in the past 45 minutes, ETH microstrategy Bitmine once again received 14,665.5 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth US$65.32 million.

Currently, BMNR holds a total of 1.87 million ETH, with a cumulative value of up to US$8.32 billion, which is 2.23 times that of SharpLink, the top 2 ETH holding entity.