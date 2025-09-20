PANews reported on September 20th that Ethereum microstrategy firm BitMine acquired another 15,427 ETH worth $68.98 million from Galaxy, according to Onchain Lens monitoring. BitMine currently holds 2,141,445 ETH, valued at $9.57 billion.PANews reported on September 20th that Ethereum microstrategy firm BitMine acquired another 15,427 ETH worth $68.98 million from Galaxy, according to Onchain Lens monitoring. BitMine currently holds 2,141,445 ETH, valued at $9.57 billion.

BitMine received another 15,427 ETH from Galaxy, worth $68.98 million

By: PANews
2025/09/20 08:40
Ethereum
ETH$4,458.57-2.83%

PANews reported on September 20th that Ethereum microstrategy firm BitMine acquired another 15,427 ETH worth $68.98 million from Galaxy, according to Onchain Lens monitoring. BitMine currently holds 2,141,445 ETH, valued at $9.57 billion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A whale traded ETH and made another $1.13 million, bringing its total profit to $76.05 million.

A whale traded ETH and made another $1.13 million, bringing its total profit to $76.05 million.

PANews reported on September 20th that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, [a whale/institution that has already profited $76.05 million through ETH swing trading] has made another $1.13 million in profits. The whale bought 18,000 ETH at $4,487 the day before yesterday, sold 10,000 ETH at $4,600 yesterday, and bought another 16,569 ETH ($74.29 million) at $4,484 early this morning. This series of operations has resulted in another $1.13 million in profits, bringing the total profit to $76.05 million.
1
1$0.012892-7.51%
Ethereum
ETH$4,463.88-2.79%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 08:45
Share
FTX to pay creditors an additional $1.6 billion in third bankruptcy distribution on September 30

FTX to pay creditors an additional $1.6 billion in third bankruptcy distribution on September 30

PANews reported on September 20th that, according to The Block, FTX will pay an additional $1.6 billion to creditors as part of the third distribution of its bankruptcy estate, starting September 30th. The bankruptcy plan, finalized in October 2024, will utilize over $15 billion in recovered assets. FTX's latest payments will be made to both the exchange's convenient and non-convenient categories. The convenient category generally refers to retail traders and small creditors, who make up the majority (up to 99%) of FTX's creditor base, while the non-convenient category involves larger or more complex claims. FTX’s initial two distributions were intended to refund the exchange’s retail users approximately 120% of their balances at the time FTX declared bankruptcy in November 2022. Nonetheless, some former users expressed frustration with FTX’s bankruptcy proceedings, arguing that the cash payout from the FTX bankruptcy estate is worth far less than what their crypto assets would be worth today had they not been liquidated, given the market’s rebound since the pandemic-era bear market trough.
1
1$0.012892-7.51%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0855-3.06%
Particl
PART$0.2045-1.68%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 08:10
Share
Ethereum’s Super Cycle Has Already Started — If You Wait to Notice, You’ll Be Too Late

Ethereum’s Super Cycle Has Already Started — If You Wait to Notice, You’ll Be Too Late

The Argument for Ethereum’s Upcoming Ten YearsContinue reading on Coinmonks »
LightLink
LL$0.01138-3.39%
Share
Medium2025/09/18 23:20
Share

Trending News

More

A whale traded ETH and made another $1.13 million, bringing its total profit to $76.05 million.

FTX to pay creditors an additional $1.6 billion in third bankruptcy distribution on September 30

Ethereum’s Super Cycle Has Already Started — If You Wait to Notice, You’ll Be Too Late

A crypto fraud ring attempted to bribe X platform employees to unblock accounts, and X platform is launching a lawsuit.

UK FCA May Exempt Crypto Firms from Key TradFi Rules — What’s at Stake?