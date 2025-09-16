BitMine shifts the balance: 2.15 million ETH in treasury and digital assets worth 10.77 billion dollars

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), based in Las Vegas and led by Tom Lee, has released an update marking a turning point in the management of its digital assets: a treasury composed of 2,151,676 ETH, total assets (crypto, liquidity, and holdings) amounting to $10.77 billion, and a strategic pivot towards ether initiated in June 2025.
In this context, the company also indicates an equity position in Eightco (OCTO) valued at 214 million dollars – over ten times the initial investment of 20 million – and unrestricted cash amounting to 569 million dollars. That said, the update provides a clearer picture of the risk-return profile pursued by the group.
According to the data collected by our on-chain analysis team and the company’s public notes, the implied valuation for ETH is approximately 4,507 USD per unit, a value consistent with the estimate of 9.7 billion dollars attributed to the position in ETH updated as of September 15, 2025. Industry analysts note that an acceleration of 82,233 ETH in one week is an atypical accumulation rate for a listed company, an element that requires constant monitoring in terms of compliance and liquidity.
The increase in ETH reserves and the equity exposure to vehicles linked to crypto projects highlight a paradigm shift in digital treasury management. Instead of maintaining a portfolio concentrated exclusively in liquidity or focused on Bitcoin, BitMine has chosen to prioritize a significant allocation in ether, combined with stakes in innovative projects – such as the ecosystem connected to Worldcoin – to diversify return and risk. It should be noted that this combination makes the intention to oversee both the infrastructural and equity components of the segment more evident.
With over 2.15 million units, the position held in ETH is among the most significant declared for a public company. In a landscape where corporates accumulate digital assets, the most notable case remains that of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) in the bitcoin sector – meanwhile, structural exposures in ether by listed companies are generally smaller in scale. Indeed, the choice raises questions about governance, transparency, and risks related to concentration, aspects that the market monitors closely.
The reallocation path, initiated in June 2025, led BitMine to progressively convert a portion of the portfolio into ETH, favoring assets deemed suitable for a long-term strategy. In the most recent update, the company announced the addition of 82,233 ETH in just one week, indicating a remarkable accumulation pace. That said, the timing and frequency of purchases remain key elements to understand the future trajectory.
The participation in Eightco (OCTO), linked to the Worldcoin project and biometric identification technologies, represents one of BitMine’s first “moonshot” ventures in the field of digital equities. The current value of 214 million dollars exceeds the initial investment of 20 million by more than ten times – although it has not been specified whether the valuation is based on mark-to-market or other methodologies. In this context, the price dynamics of the underlying asset and the frequency of measurements can significantly impact accounting volatility.
A similar operation requires a high tolerance for risk and potential unrealized losses, access to credit lines, and accurate collateral management, in addition to the implementation of robust custody procedures (both on-chain and off-chain) and well-documented hedging policies. Companies with less flexible balance sheets or subject to stricter regulatory constraints might opt for more contained exposures or regulated instruments. Nevertheless, the control architecture and clarity of policies remain determining factors for the scalability of the approach.