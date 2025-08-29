BitMine taps David Sharbutt for Board of Directors

The largest corporate ETH holder BitMine Immersion has been deepening its Ethereum strategy bet, and the firm has made a new appointment to further advance its mission.
BitMine Immersion Technologies has announced the appointment of David Sharbutt to its Board of Directors. According to an Aug. 28 post, the move is aimed at strengthening its influence on the Ethereum network.
Sharbutt brings extensive experience in scaling and managing infrastructure-heavy companies. He spent 17 years on the board of American Tower Corporation ($AMT), where the stock rose from $27 in 2003 to a peak of $304 in 2021. BitMine Chairman Tom Lee said Sharbutt’s record in operational growth and value creation made him “the perfect addition” to the board, with his expertise and long-term strategic insight expected to serve as key assets for guiding the company’s Ethereum treasury strategy.
Lee highlighted parallels between American Tower’s success and BitMine’s strategy. At AMT, towers were scarce, essential infrastructure whose value grew as demand increased. Similarly, BitMine views its ETH holdings and staking operations as digital infrastructure for the Ethereum network: scarce, critical assets that secure the network and generate long-term value.
Commenting on his appointment, Sharbutt said he was drawn to BitMine’s vision for Ethereum and expressed optimism about contributing to the company’s long-term mission. “When Tom described the company’s ETH roadmap, I realized this is an opportunity to work on something transformational,” he said.
The former AMT executive is expected to help oversee ETH treasury strategy, guide staking infrastructure expansion, and advise on scaling operations to advance the company’s mission.
Since pivoting from Bitcoin mining to an ETH-focused treasury strategy, BitMine has gone all in on its mission to become an Ethereum powerhouse.
In less than two months of starting accumulation, the company has grown its holdings to over 1.8 million ETH, worth roughly $7 billion at current prices, quickly climbing the ranks to become the largest corporate holder of the asset globally.
BitMine has signaled a bigger goal of eventually controlling up to 5% of the circulating Ethereum supply, a level that would give it significant influence over network liquidity and staking infrastructure. By acquiring a large share of ETH and operating staking infrastructure, it aims to position itself as a key player in Ethereum’s ecosystem, supporting both network security and adoption.
Chairman Lee said the firm sees ETH not just a speculative asset but a core part of the future financial system over the next decade. He shared that the network has become the preferred choice among large institutions and emerging technologies, and this is expected to drive demand for ETH and Ethereum-based infrastructure.
With BitMine already emerging as a dominant ETH player, David Sharbutt’s appointment signals the company’s push to balance its aggressive accumulation with disciplined infrastructure growth, a strategy designed to secure its place in Ethereum’s future.