BitMine’s $11 billion Ethereum bet – Risky gamble or strategic masterstroke?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 18:52
Key Takeaways

Why does BitMine’s ETH bet matter?

BitMine has bagged 2.15 million ETH worth $11 billion. In doing so, it’s chasing a 5% supply target while holding $284 million in unrealized losses.

How is it different from MicroStrategy?

Unlike MSTR’s debt-fueled BTC stack, BitMine is diversifying with equity plays.

BitMine has become the world’s largest Ethereum [ETH] holder.

In fact, with over 2.151 million ETH valued at nearly $11 billion, it’s edging closer to its ambitious 5% supply target. However, it’s also worth noting that with an average entry of $4,632, the stack’s sitting on $284 million in unrealized losses.

According to AMBCrypto, this is a key metric in sizing up whether BitMine’s Ethereum play is a risky gamble or a strategic masterstroke.

BitMine provides latest holdings update

BitMine just dropped its latest AUM numbers, clocking in at $10.77 billion.

The stack includes 2,151,676 ETH at an average entry of $4,632,192 BTC – A $214 million equity slice in Eightco (NASDAQ: ORBS), and $569 million in free cash. It’s a solid mix of core crypto holdings and strategic bets.

Simply put, BitMine isn’t just stacking ETH. Eightco is a prime example. For context, in a recent strategic move, BitMine invested $20 million in Eightco to back its pivot into Worldcoin [WLD] and crypto-driven ventures.

Source: TradingView (BMNR/USD)

Strategically, BitMine is charting a different path than MSTR.

While MicroStrategy is stacking 638k BTC worth $74 billion on the back of debt, BitMine (NASDAQ: BMNR) is putting its capital to work across revenue-driving plays. In turn, making diversification the name of the game.

In essence, even with the stock off 94% from its $880-peak, the treasury’s cash flow has been solid. That keeps its Ethereum stack positioned as an alpha-chasing play, not a core revenue driver.

ETH holdings serve as high-risk, high-reward play

Capital rotation into digital assets is often sparked by their volatility. 

Fundstrat Research’s take lines up with that. It calls for a near-term upside of $12k–$22k per ETH. Technically, that’s about a 140% ROI, the kind of “risk-reward” profile you won’t find in legacy markets.

The chart attached herein can be used to back that view, especially since it modeled ETH’s fair value off the ETH/BTC ratio. Using the 8-year average and the 2021 high, ETH seemed to scale directly with BTC. According to the same, at $250k BTC, ETH’s value would range from about $12k to $22k. 

Source: X

Against this backdrop, BitMine’s ETH bet looks like calculated macro trade.

With 2.15 million ETH in the vault, diversified revenue streams, and a high-beta asset aligned with Bitcoin’s [BTC] trajectory, the company is positioning itself to capture the next leg of crypto’s institutional wave.

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/bitmines-11-billion-ethereum-be-risky-gamble-or-strategic-masterstroke/

