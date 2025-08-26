Bitpanda closes the door to London: IPO towards Frankfurt

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 19:46
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0089-2.27%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10016+0.10%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017343-11.16%
Wink
LIKE$0.012137-0.52%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00012679+2.71%

Bitpanda has excluded — at least for now — the possibility of an IPO in London, due to a market at its lows: in the first half of 2025 in the United Kingdom, there are only 5 debuts for about £160 million, the lowest level since Dealogic has been collecting data starting from 1995.

The co-founder Eric Demuth clarified that the company is looking at Frankfurt or New York, emphasizing that «it will not be in London» in the short term. 

According to the data collected by our editorial team and from interviews with investment banks and advisors who follow listing processes in Europe, the preference for markets with greater depth and institutional coverage is a recurring factor in the strategic choices of issuers.

Market analysts we spoke with also emphasize how the new European regulatory framework — including the MiCA package, with guidelines published by ESMA on April 29, 2025 — is redefining the criteria of attractiveness for crypto and fintech companies. 

Reasons for the Withdrawal in London

It must be said that the scarsa liquidità of the London Stock Exchange weakens the pricing power for a primary listing and increases the risk of discounts during the placement phase. In this context, a market with greater profondità di libro ordini and a more active investor base becomes a priority for a fintech/crypto company like Bitpanda.

The context: UK IPO market at thirty-year lows

The numbers highlight the stagnation of the City in 2025:

  • Debuts in the first half: 5
  • Total collection: ~£160 million
  • Historical comparison: lowest level since 1995

With a limited pipeline and limited capital, obtaining valuations and a free float consistent with ambitious growth plans becomes more complex. An interesting aspect is that the scarcity of deals also dampens the interest of new investors.

Implications for valuation and pricing

A structurally lower demand can translate into an offering price below expectations, with probable weakness in the post-IPO period.

For rapidly growing issuers, the choice of market significantly affects the multiples, the coverage by analysts, and the quality of the long-term investor base. In this context, the listing venue is not a detail, but a driver of execution.

The alternatives on the table: Frankfurt and New York

Bitpanda is exploring alternative options for listing, carefully evaluating the balance between regulation, liquidity, and international visibility:

  • Frankfurt (Deutsche Börse): offers access to a vast pool of investors in the EU, a well-established regulatory framework for fintech and tech companies, and operational proximity to continental markets. For practical information on admission procedures and disclosure requirements, see the official guide of Deutsche Börse – Going Public.
  • United States (NYSE/Nasdaq): provide greater market depth, a base of institutional investors specialized in technology and crypto, and often a more favorable pricing window for high-growth companies.

Rules and market climate: the United Kingdom under examination

The British strategy on digital assets has been the subject of criticism. According to the think tank OMFIF, the United Kingdom has not capitalized on the initial advantage in distributed finance, leaving room for competing markets.

In the face of these issues, several issuers are considering or have already undertaken listing migrations to markets with more substantial capital. It must be said that the regulatory theme remains central in the choice of location.

Crypto and stock markets: where the flow moves

In recent months, companies related to criptovalute and digital infrastructures have mainly looked to the USA, attracted by a more stable demand, by now mature ETF crypto, and by an investor base accustomed to high volatility business models.

Europe, and particularly Germany, remains a relevant hub for regulated operators and for those who prioritize alignment with the MiCA regulatory framework. For more information on the European regulatory framework, refer to the ESMA documentation on MiCA or our internal guide on the topic (In-depth: MiCA).

What it means for the City and for Europe

The choice of Bitpanda highlights a structural issue: without a rapid reactivation of the supply and a strengthening of the domestic demand for equity, London risks losing further key players in the technology sector to markets like New York and Frankfurt.

For the European ecosystem, a listing within the EU would allow capital and know-how to be retained in the single market, even though the competition with Wall Street remains intense.

Next steps: what we know

At the moment, Bitpanda has not set a precise calendar for the IPO, leaving several options open. The trajectory will depend on the opening of the market window and the liquidity conditions in the considered markets.

An interesting aspect is that the timing could change with even rapid movements of sentiment. For those looking for a practical guide on the technical and temporal steps of an IPO, see our dedicated guide (How to go public: checklist).

FAQ

Can Bitpanda reconsider London?

Yes. If the liquidity and demand on the LSE were to improve credibly, the listing in the UK could be reconsidered.

What are the main options today?

The main options are Francoforte and New York, which respectively present a trade-off between the EU regulatory framework and the US market depth.

Which factors will determine the final choice?

The final decision will depend on the expected evaluation, the quality of the investor base, sector visibility, regulatory stability, and execution timing.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/08/26/bitpanda-closes-the-door-to-london-ipo-towards-frankfurt-or-wall-street-while-the-lse-hits-30-year-lows/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

U.S. Senators Release Legislative Principles for Digital Asset Market Structure

U.S. Senators Release Legislative Principles for Digital Asset Market Structure

PANews reported on June 24 that according to the official website of U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, and Tim Scott, Chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, jointly issued the
U
U$0.0123-1.60%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.061+10.10%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 22:51
Share
Bitcoin programmable layer project Hemi completes $15 million in financing, led by YZi Labs and others

Bitcoin programmable layer project Hemi completes $15 million in financing, led by YZi Labs and others

PANews reported on August 26th that Hemi, the Bitcoin programmable layer project, has secured $15 million in a new funding round led by YZi Labs, Republic Digital, and HyperChain Capital, with participation from Breyer Capital, Big Brain Holdings, Crypto.com, DNA Fund, Selini Capital, Protein Capital, Quantstamp, and Web3.com Ventures. This brings the total raised to $30 million, which will be used to advance the development of a network that combines Bitcoin's security with Ethereum's smart contract capabilities. This round of funding will support ecosystem expansion and subsequent token generation activities. The core of the Hemi stack is the Hemi Virtual Machine (hVM), designed to embed a full Bitcoin node within the EVM. Through cross-chain "tunneling" and a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it enables operations such as lending and asset portfolios on the Bitcoin network. Co-founder Jeff Garzik (an early Bitcoin core developer) stated that Bitcoin doesn't need a refactor, but rather supporting tools to unlock its potential. The project claims to have over 100,000 verified users and 400,000 community members, and has integrated or collaborated with over 70 projects, including Sushi, LayerZero, and MetaMask.
Threshold
T$0.01592-2.33%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22803+3.80%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01295-2.04%
Share
PANews2025/08/26 20:05
Share
IOTA Miner Opens Cloud Mining for XRP and BTC Users

IOTA Miner Opens Cloud Mining for XRP and BTC Users

In the rapidly changing cryptocurrency market, simplicity, efficiency, and stable returns remain paramount for investors. For those seeking passive income with minimal investment, cloud mining offers a promising option. This article will explain the principles and unique advantages of cloud mining, focusing on the industry-leading IOTA Miner platform. This platform specializes in cloud mining services for major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Offering security, transparency, and a low barrier to entry, it helps investors earn daily profits. The Unique Charm of Cloud Mining Cloud mining has long been favored by investors worldwide for its ease of operation, low barriers to entry, and stable returns. Compared to traditional Bitcoin mining, cloud mining requires no expensive mining machines, complex technical requirements, or 24/7 maintenance. With trusted platforms like IOTA Miner, users can remotely rent computing power, which is then automatically processed by professional data centers to mine major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. This significantly reduces equipment and maintenance costs while allowing investors to share in their daily returns. Whether beginners or veterans looking to expand their asset portfolio, cloud mining offers opportunities for passive income. IOTA Miner: The Perfect Combination of Laziness and Profit IOTA Miner takes cloud mining to a new level of convenience, making it an ideal choice for beginners of major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. The platform’s user-friendly interface allows even beginners to quickly get started and easily begin their profitable journey. With IOTA Miner, laziness is a strategic move—no need to purchase expensive mining machines, endure the noise and heat, or worry about household electricity consumption. Leveraging professional mining farms worldwide and utilizing renewable energy sources like solar and wind power, the platform not only effectively reduces mining costs but also maintains environmental protection by feeding excess power back into the grid, achieving truly green mining. Over 9 million users worldwide have chosen and trusted IOTA Miner for its combination of stable returns and top-tier security. Without expensive equipment, users simply sign a contract via their computer or mobile phone to remotely rent powerful computing power, easily mining major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, and automatically receive daily returns. No barriers to entry, lower risk—IOTA Miner is leading the new trend in cloud mining, making it easy for anyone to start their own passive income journey. Profit Potential IOTA Miner makes it easy to realize your dream of passive cryptocurrency income without expensive hardware or complex technology. Whether you’re a Bitcoin, Ethereum, or XRP holder, you can leverage IOTA Miner’s high-performance computing power to steadily grow your wealth. Safe and Reliable Cloud Mining Platform In the volatile cryptocurrency market, security and trust are paramount. IOTA Miner offers industry-leading security and transparent operations to maximize the protection of user funds and returns. With its legal and compliant system and the trust of millions of users worldwide, it has become the choice of both novice and experienced investors, allowing you to focus on returns, not risks. Why Choose IOTA Miner Cloud Mining Signup Bonus: Sign up and receive a $15 newbie bonus, plus a steady $0.60 daily profit. Diversified Contracts: We offer a variety of hashrate contracts to meet different investment objectives and risk profiles. Stable Passive Income: Daily profits are automatically deposited into your wallet, with no additional effort required. Zero Technical Requirements: No hardware purchases or maintenance required. Global Support: Compatible with a wide range of major cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, LTC, USDT, USDC, and more). Top-tier Security: Secure your funds and data with McAfee® and Cloudflare® protection. How to Get Started with IOTA Miner Cloud Mining Register an Account Visit the official IOTA Miner website to create a free personal account. Choose a Mining Plan Choose the cryptocurrency cloud mining plan that suits your profit goals. Start Mining Now No hardware purchases required; IOTA Miner’s high-performance computing infrastructure will automatically run for you. Earn Daily Income Passive income is automatically settled daily, allowing your assets to steadily grow in value. Diverse IOTA Miner Cloud Mining Contracts IOTA Miner offers a variety of flexible cloud mining contracts to meet the needs of various investors. Whether you’re a cryptocurrency novice or an experienced investor, you’ll find a solution that’s right for you. These contracts offer stable returns, lower risk, and easy access to ongoing passive income. Join IOTA Miner and leverage the platform’s advanced mining technology and renewable energy support for an efficient and environmentally friendly mining experience. Summary IOTA Miner simplifies the complex mining process, allowing you to profit daily without having to maintain mining equipment. It combines user-friendliness, security, and stable returns, providing a convenient online channel for global investors. Join IOTA Miner and download the mobile app today
Bitcoin
BTC$109,819.02-1.38%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1921-1.98%
XRP
XRP$2.9102-1.12%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/26 20:06
Share

Trending News

More

U.S. Senators Release Legislative Principles for Digital Asset Market Structure

Bitcoin programmable layer project Hemi completes $15 million in financing, led by YZi Labs and others

IOTA Miner Opens Cloud Mining for XRP and BTC Users

Hellish bull market: Star traders lose 700 million in floating profits, and survival is not based on luck

SharpLink, a listed company, increased its holdings by 56,533 ETH, bringing its total ETH holdings to approximately $3.7 billion.