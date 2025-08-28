Bittensor Price on the Edge – Can $330 Support Prevent a Major Crash?

The token, which currently holds a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, has slipped into a crucial support range that traders say could define its next major trend.

Market strategist Michaël van de Poppe highlighted TAO’s recent dip back into a long-standing support zone, noting that the current levels are “interesting” for potential accumulation.

Technical charts show TAO consolidating near $330–$335 after a steady decline throughout August. If this zone holds, traders suggest a rebound toward the $370–$400 range may follow. However, a breakdown could open the door for a retest of deeper support around $275.

Indicators remain mixed. The 30-minute chart shows relative strength (RSI) hovering near 47, signaling neutrality, while the MACD lines are flattening after bearish momentum earlier this month. This reflects the cautious stance among traders as the market waits for confirmation of TAO’s next move.

Despite price weakness, Bittensor’s fundamentals remain a talking point. The project continues to be one of the largest AI-related crypto networks by market cap, securing strong community engagement and ranking #35 among all digital assets.

With TAO at a technical crossroads, market participants are closely watching whether buyers can defend the $330 zone or if a deeper correction toward $275 is in store. The coming days may prove decisive for the token’s short-term trajectory.

