Bittensor Price on the Edge – Can $330 Support Prevent a Major Crash?

By: Coindoo
2025/08/28 03:01
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01311-2.45%
Edge
EDGE$0.43855-1.93%
Major
MAJOR$0.15689-3.79%

The token, which currently holds a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, has slipped into a crucial support range that traders say could define its next major trend.

Market strategist Michaël van de Poppe highlighted TAO’s recent dip back into a long-standing support zone, noting that the current levels are “interesting” for potential accumulation.

Technical charts show TAO consolidating near $330–$335 after a steady decline throughout August. If this zone holds, traders suggest a rebound toward the $370–$400 range may follow. However, a breakdown could open the door for a retest of deeper support around $275.

Indicators remain mixed. The 30-minute chart shows relative strength (RSI) hovering near 47, signaling neutrality, while the MACD lines are flattening after bearish momentum earlier this month. This reflects the cautious stance among traders as the market waits for confirmation of TAO’s next move.

READ MORE:

Trump Family Doubles Down on Crypto With Massive Polymarket Investment

Despite price weakness, Bittensor’s fundamentals remain a talking point. The project continues to be one of the largest AI-related crypto networks by market cap, securing strong community engagement and ranking #35 among all digital assets.

With TAO at a technical crossroads, market participants are closely watching whether buyers can defend the $330 zone or if a deeper correction toward $275 is in store. The coming days may prove decisive for the token’s short-term trajectory.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Bittensor Price on the Edge – Can $330 Support Prevent a Major Crash? appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Google Cloud Challenges Ripple, Stripe And Circle With New Layer-1 Blockchain For Financial Institutions

Google Cloud Challenges Ripple, Stripe And Circle With New Layer-1 Blockchain For Financial Institutions

Google Cloud is launching its own layer-1 blockchain for financial institutions, taking on Ripple, Circle, and Stripe in payments. Google Cloud’s Web3 Head of Strategy, [...]
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07544+0.61%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5427-0.38%
Share
Insidebitcoins2025/08/27 23:22
Share
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Up As Market Awaits Nvidia Earnings

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Up As Market Awaits Nvidia Earnings

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher ahead of Nvidia’s earnings report.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10024-1.54%
XRP
XRP$2.9675-1.71%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/28 03:17
Share
Webull Expands Crypto Trading to Australia Just Two Days After US Return

Webull Expands Crypto Trading to Australia Just Two Days After US Return

Online brokerage Webull has launched cryptocurrency trading for Australian users on August 27, 2025, marking a swift global expansion just two days after bringing crypto back to its US platform.
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/08/28 04:15
Share

Trending News

More

Google Cloud Challenges Ripple, Stripe And Circle With New Layer-1 Blockchain For Financial Institutions

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Up As Market Awaits Nvidia Earnings

Webull Expands Crypto Trading to Australia Just Two Days After US Return

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)

XRP Price Prediction: XRP Becomes Fastest CME Contract to Hit $1 Billion – Can Institutions Push XRP to $1,000?