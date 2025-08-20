Bitwise CIO Predicts Bitcoin Will Outperform All Assets

Bitwise’s Chief Investment Officer has predicted that Bitcoin will beat all other major assets in performance over the next decade. He expects the cryptocurrency to deliver an average annual growth rate of 28.3% during this period. The forecast highlights growing confidence in Bitcoin’s long-term potential as both an investment and a store of value. According to Bitwise, this growth outlook positions Bitcoin as one of the strongest opportunities in the financial markets for the coming years.

