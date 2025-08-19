Bitwise executive: US 401(k) plans may push Bitcoin to $200,000 by the end of 2025

PANews reported on August 19 that André Dragosch, head of European research at Bitwise, said that the inclusion of cryptocurrencies in U.S. 401(k) retirement plans may become a milestone in Bitcoin adoption, releasing hundreds of billions of dollars in new capital. It is expected that the price of Bitcoin may exceed $200,000 by the end of 2025.

Previously, former US President Trump signed an executive order on August 7th allowing Americans to invest in digital assets through their 401(k) retirement plans. Dragosch noted that this development could have a greater impact on Bitcoin prices than the approval of a US spot Bitcoin ETF in January 2024. If the 401(k) industry reaches $12.2 trillion, a conservative 1% allocation could bring in approximately $122 billion in inflows. With the Federal Reserve potentially cutting interest rates and retirement plan managers beginning to invest in Bitcoin ETFs in the fall, Bitcoin prices are expected to reach new all-time highs.