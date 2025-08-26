Bitwise Files for Chainlink Spot ETF as SEC Considers Next Wave of Crypto Funds

By: Coinstats
2025/08/26 22:20
Threshold
T$0.0162-0.06%
U
U$0.01137-7.56%
Solana
SOL$193.47-1.01%
SUI
SUI$3.4057-1.18%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005204-0.28%

Highlights:

  • Bitwise has filed for a Chainlink spot ETF with the SEC decision testing demand for altcoin products in the United States.
  • Chainlink may be included in the Canary Capital Made in America ETF, highlighting its role as a leading US-based digital asset.
  • Matt Hougan views LINK as one of the clean crypto assets as Bitwise pushes for broader single-token ETF expansion.

Bitwise Asset Management filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on August 26 to launch a spot Chainlink exchange-traded fund. The product would give investors direct exposure to Chainlink’s native token, LINK, in a regulated structure. Bitwise positioned the ETF as a way for institutions to access LINK without managing custody themselves.

The filing of the company stated that Coinbase Trust Company will custody the tokens. Coinbase Prime will manage the execution process for share creation and redemption. The fund aims to track the CME CF Chainlink-Dollar Reference Rate, which measures the market price of LINK in U.S. dollars.

Bitwise explained that the ETF will support both in-kind and cash transactions for creation and redemption. The approach reflects the structure of the spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs that went live earlier this year. The filing also clarified that the ETF will not include staking rewards or validator participation. Instead, the trust will reflect only LINK’s spot market value. Bitwise emphasized a simple structure that focuses on price exposure rather than additional yield.

Bitwise Files for Chainlink Spot ETF Amid SEC Review Wait

The proposal now moves to the SEC for review. The agency has approved Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, but altcoins present new questions. LINK has shown volatility, and its classification remains uncertain. Bitwise attempted to address this by keeping the fund straightforward and easy to evaluate.

Investor demand for LINK exposure has already appeared in Europe. Firms such as 21Shares and VanEck offer Chainlink products in that region. Those products show market appetite, but the U.S. market offers a larger scale and higher capital inflows. An SEC decision in favor of Bitwise could expand that demand further.

Other firms are also broadening crypto ETF offerings. Grayscale filed to convert its Avalanche Trust into a spot ETF. At the same time, Canary Capital advanced its “Made in America” ETF, which highlights leading U.S.-based crypto assets. Chainlink was included in that lineup, showing recognition of its position among the top five assets by market capitalization in the United States.

If approved, the Bitwise Chainlink ETF would be among the first U.S. ETFs tied to an oracle network token. That development would show that the SEC is prepared to extend approvals beyond the largest cryptocurrencies. It would also mark a significant step for the role of decentralized data services in traditional finance.

Market Outlook and Analyst Insights on Chainlink

A U.S.-listed Chainlink ETF would provide institutions with a regulated avenue for exposure without handling direct token custody. It could also bring more legitimacy to LINK’s expanding role in decentralized finance, gaming, NFTs, and cross-chain systems. Chainlink already supports integrations with Swift, SBI, and the Central Bank of Brazil.

Matt Hougan, Bitwise’s chief investment officer, described LINK as one of the “cleanest” crypto assets supporting tokenization. In a July analysis, he said Chainlink stands out due to its role across blockchain ecosystems and its broad adoption. His assessment highlighted LINK’s growing importance in connecting traditional finance with decentralized platforms.

eToro Platform

Best Crypto Exchange

  • Over 90 top cryptos to trade
  • Regulated by top-tier entities
  • User-friendly trading app
  • 30+ million users
9.9

5 Stars

Visit eToro

eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Virtuals break through $2
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1258+4.39%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003413-2.45%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00007996-3.40%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 10:05
Share
How to prevent Web3 projects from becoming pyramid schemes by attracting new users and offering commissions?

How to prevent Web3 projects from becoming pyramid schemes by attracting new users and offering commissions?

Author: Lawyer Xu Qian introduction "Invite gifts", "share rebates", "promotion rewards"... Whether it is traditional e-commerce, content platforms, or Web3 projects, more and more product designs have introduced user incentive
Moonveil
MORE$0.10159+3.83%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 08:30
Share
Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

AI search startup Perplexity has announced its plan to share its revenue among publishers after accusations of ripping content. According to Chief Executive Officer Aravind Srinivas, the company has allocated $42.5 million in revenue with media outlets. In the new program, publishers will earn when their content receives web traffic through Perplexity’s Comet internet browser, […]
Startup
STARTUP$0.007713-8.86%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1258+4.39%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 23:19
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

How to prevent Web3 projects from becoming pyramid schemes by attracting new users and offering commissions?

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Shiba Inu: Shibarium Activity Slumps as Transaction Volume Falls to 2-Month Low

MetaMask launches social login feature, supports creating and restoring wallets using Google or Apple accounts