Bitwise files S-1 application for Avalanche ETF

Key Takeaways

Bitwise has filed an S-1 application for a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on Avalanche (AVAX).

The proposed ETF would track Avalanche’s native cryptocurrency, AVAX, providing regulated exposure for investors.

Bitwise filed an S-1 application today for an exchange-traded fund focused on Avalanche, according to regulatory documents.

The filing identifies the proposed fund as the Bitwise Avalanche ETF, with Bitwise serving as the filer. The ETF would provide exposure to AVAX, Avalanche’s native digital asset.

The S-1 form represents the initial registration statement required by the Securities and Exchange Commission for new securities offerings. The filing marks Bitwise’s latest effort to expand its crypto ETF offerings beyond existing products.