Bitwise Files S-1 for Chainlink (LINK) ETF

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 22:31
U
U$0.01137-7.56%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005195-0.45%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005593-9.26%
FORM
FORM$3.5003+1.60%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01318+0.76%
Chainlink
LINK$24.16-0.73%

Bitwise has taken another step in bringing altcoin exposure to mainstream investors. The asset manager filed a Form S-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a proposed Bitwise Chainlink ETF, an exchange-traded product designed to hold Chainlink’s native token, LINK.

If approved, the fund would trade on a U.S. exchange under a ticker yet to be disclosed, offering investors regulated exposure to LINK without the need to custody tokens directly.

The ETF is structured as a Delaware statutory trust. Its primary objective is to track the price of Chainlink by holding LINK tokens in custody, with its Net Asset Value (NAV) tied to the CME CF Chainlink–Dollar Reference Rate (New York Variant), a benchmark administered by CF Benchmarks.

Shares will be created and redeemed in blocks of 10,000, with authorized participants able to transact in either LINK or U.S. dollars. As with other crypto ETFs, secondary market trading may result in premiums or discounts relative to NAV.

Despite the ETF filings, LINK tokens still remain around 5% down in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) Price Performance. Source: BeInCrypto

Bitwise has appointed Coinbase Custody Trust Company, LLC as custodian, responsible for safeguarding LINK reserves. Assets will not be FDIC-insured, but Coinbase Custody maintains private insurance policies.

The post Bitwise Files S-1 for Chainlink (LINK) ETF appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/bitwise-chainlink-crypto-etf-sec-filing/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Virtuals break through $2
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1258+4.39%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003413-2.45%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00007996-3.40%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 10:05
Share
How to prevent Web3 projects from becoming pyramid schemes by attracting new users and offering commissions?

How to prevent Web3 projects from becoming pyramid schemes by attracting new users and offering commissions?

Author: Lawyer Xu Qian introduction "Invite gifts", "share rebates", "promotion rewards"... Whether it is traditional e-commerce, content platforms, or Web3 projects, more and more product designs have introduced user incentive
Moonveil
MORE$0.10159+3.83%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 08:30
Share
Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

AI search startup Perplexity has announced its plan to share its revenue among publishers after accusations of ripping content. According to Chief Executive Officer Aravind Srinivas, the company has allocated $42.5 million in revenue with media outlets. In the new program, publishers will earn when their content receives web traffic through Perplexity’s Comet internet browser, […]
Startup
STARTUP$0.007713-8.86%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1258+4.39%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 23:19
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

How to prevent Web3 projects from becoming pyramid schemes by attracting new users and offering commissions?

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Shiba Inu: Shibarium Activity Slumps as Transaction Volume Falls to 2-Month Low

MetaMask launches social login feature, supports creating and restoring wallets using Google or Apple accounts