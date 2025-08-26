Bitwise has submitted its application for the Bitwise Chainlink ETF to the US SEC.

By: PANews
2025/08/26 18:06

PANews reported on August 26 that according to market news, Bitwise has submitted the S-1 application document for the Bitwise Chainlink ETF to the US SEC.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

US DOJ reports record $225 million seizure of funds related to crypto confidence scams

US DOJ reports record $225 million seizure of funds related to crypto confidence scams

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Wednesday the largest cryptocurrency seizure in its history, targeting more than $225 million tied to crypto frauds.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10012-2.78%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007824-5.39%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/19 18:42
Share
Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Chainalysis’s head of national security intelligence told Cointelegraph the curfew is likely an attempt to prevent people from transferring capital out of the country.
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01834-6.18%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:27
Share
Bitwise Files for $LINK Spot ETF

Bitwise Files for $LINK Spot ETF

The post Bitwise Files for $LINK Spot ETF appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitwise has submitted an application to launch a spot ETF for Chainlink ($LINK), allowing investors to gain direct exposure to the popular cryptocurrency. This move follows Bitwise’s push to broaden their crypto ETF offerings beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. The ETF filing represents growing investor demand for diversified crypto products and reflects the ongoing evolution of …
Movement
MOVE$0.1208-3.51%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03594-0.99%
Chainlink
LINK$23.44-4.24%
Share
CoinPedia2025/08/26 18:32
Share

Trending News

More

US DOJ reports record $225 million seizure of funds related to crypto confidence scams

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Bitwise Files for $LINK Spot ETF

Bug Bounty Dex223

How to Read Financial Charts: A Beginner’s Guide to Technical Analysis