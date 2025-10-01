Bitwise launches Avalanche Staking ETP on Deutsche Börse Xetra

Key Takeaways
- Bitwise Europe has launched a physically backed Avalanche Staking ETP (AVNB) on Deutsche Börse Xetra.
- The ETP provides institutional exposure to Avalanche’s (AVAX) native token with integrated staking rewards.
Bitwise Europe launched the Bitwise Avalanche Staking ETP (AVNB), a physically backed exchange-traded product offering exposure to Avalanche’s native token with integrated staking rewards, on Deutsche Börse Xetra, a leading German stock exchange platform.
The ETP provides institutional investors access to AVAX, the native token of Avalanche used for transaction fees and staking within the layer 1 blockchain’s ecosystem. Avalanche is recognized for its scalability and energy efficiency.
Bitwise has recently introduced multiple staking ETPs in Europe as part of a strategy to offer regulated, physically backed options for institutional crypto exposure. European exchanges like Deutsche Börse are increasingly listing staking-focused ETPs to meet demand from professional investors seeking yield-generating crypto products.
Avalanche’s focus on high-performance features has led to its inclusion in new institutional products, reflecting growing interest in scalable blockchains for real-world applications.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitwise-avalanche-staking-etp-launch-xetra/