Bitwise Makes Big Moves for Four Cryptos Including Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP!

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 04:40
Solana
SOL$204.1+0.35%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,807.9+0.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0991+1.19%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005676+3.05%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.402-1.47%
XRP
XRP$2.832+0.72%

It is almost certain that the US SEC will approve altcoins such as XRP and Solana (SOL), and it is expected to do so by the end of 2025.

However, the US lags behind when it comes to altcoin ETFs, as Switzerland has many altcoin ETFs.

At this point, crypto fund manager Bitwise made another move in Switzerland and launched 5 more crypto ETFs.

According to the official statement, Bitwise stated that the products include the Bitwise Core Bitcoin ETP, Ethereum Staking ETP, Solana Staking ETP, and Physical XRP ETP, each fully backed by digital assets and integrated into traditional brokerage portfolios, as well as MSCI Digital Assets, which track a specific Top 20 Index.

“The five flagship products we are listing in Switzerland will expand options for investors looking to tap into the full potential of cryptocurrency markets,” said Ronald Richter, Regional Director of Investment Strategy for Europe at Bitwise. “Europe is rapidly opening up to digital assets, and Switzerland is a leading and important market in the heart of the continent.”

“Bitwise Ethereum Staking ETP: An institutional-grade, liquid instrument that aims to maximize investor returns from ETH staking.

Bitwise Core Bitcoin ETP: designed for long-term investors and fully backed by BTC.

Bitwise Solana Staking ETP: An institutional-grade, fully-backed ETP that offers access to Solana staking.

Bitwise Physical XRP ETP: The product is 100% backed by XRP, the world’s fifth-largest crypto asset with a market capitalization exceeding $80 billion.

Bitwise MSCI Digital Assets Select 20 ETP: This index tracks the performance of 20 leading investable cryptocurrencies, covering approximately 90% of the total cryptocurrency market capitalization.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/bitwise-makes-big-moves-for-four-cryptos-including-bitcoin-btc-and-xrp/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001246+2.97%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001738+16.72%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01265+3.43%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:55
Share
Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher

Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher

The post Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin momentum is starting to heat up, and with the altcoin season index climbing, traders are keeping a close eye on what could be the next explosive run. While not every project will go parabolic, market sentiment is holding steady, and overall conditions suggest an exciting window for high-potential plays. Some of the best cryptos to buy right now are offering a unique angle in the crypto market. From real-world asset integration to innovative mine-to-earn mechanics and scalable on-chain data solutions, these coins are building strong narratives that could catch fire if altseason truly kicks in Crypto’s Next Phase: Expert Picks the Top Cryptos to Buy Now The crypto market is entering a pivotal phase, with major developments unfolding across technology, regulation, and adoption. The U.S. government is taking bold steps to put economic data directly on-chain, signaling an unprecedented move toward transparency in financial reporting. On the institutional front, Ondo Finance is bridging traditional markets with crypto by launching tokenized U.S. stocks on Ethereum, opening the door for broader access to equities in decentralized ecosystems. Source – Ondo Finance on X Bitwise, a leading digital asset manager, has also released a striking forecast, projecting Bitcoin could hit $1.3 million by 2035. At the same time, the Federal Reserve is preparing to host a conference on DeFi, stablecoin adoption continues to accelerate, and the launch of Trump’s World Liberty token has sparked heated debate. Together, these developments highlight the growing convergence of innovation, politics, and regulation, creating both opportunities and challenges for investors and builders navigating this rapidly evolving space. Amid these shifts, this article highlights the best cryptos to buy now as shared by crypto expert Jacob Crypto Bury, whose full analysis is available in the video below or on his YouTube channel. Epic Chain (EPIC) Epic Chain is…
Union
U$0.0096-18.50%
RealLink
REAL$0.06024+0.75%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.341+0.87%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 03:53
Share
Belarus pushes for tighter crypto rules as President Lukashenko loses patience

Belarus pushes for tighter crypto rules as President Lukashenko loses patience

President Aleksandr Lukashenko reportedly issued an ultimatum to his government, demanding long-overdue cryptocurrency oversight mechanisms after a state audit revealed half of all citizen investments sent abroad fail to return. On September 5, the Belarusian Telegraph Agency reported that during…
SentraNet
SENT$0.000027+35.00%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/06 04:03
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher

Belarus pushes for tighter crypto rules as President Lukashenko loses patience

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure

Which US States Have Rejected Bitcoin Reserve Bills?