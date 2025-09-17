Bitwise Pushes Bold ETF Bet on Stablecoins and Tokenization

AltcoinsBlockchain

The next wave of crypto-themed ETFs may soon include a product centered on two of the industry’s fastest-growing trends: stablecoins and real-world asset tokenization.

Bitwise has submitted paperwork to U.S. regulators seeking approval for its “Stablecoin & Tokenization ETF,” a fund designed to blend traditional equities with digital-asset exposure.

Instead of focusing only on cryptocurrencies, the proposed structure divides evenly between two areas. One half tracks companies tied to the expansion of stablecoins and tokenized markets — including payment firms, exchanges, infrastructure providers, and even select retailers. The other half follows regulated exchange-traded products linked to Bitcoin and Ether, giving the portfolio direct crypto exposure while maintaining caps to limit overweight positions.

The timing is no accident. Since President Donald Trump took office in January, Washington has pivoted toward a more crypto-friendly stance. Passage of the GENIUS Act this summer established a national framework for stablecoins, setting off a surge of capital into the sector.

In less than nine months, stablecoins in circulation climbed close to $290 billion, while tokenized versions of Treasuries and other financial instruments swelled to roughly $76 billion. SEC Chair Paul Atkins has openly labeled tokenization as an innovation the agency intends to support.

Bitwise, founded in 2017, has become one of the most active managers in the ETF space, already overseeing more than 20 crypto-focused funds. Its latest proposal joins a crowded field: competitors like Nicholas Wealth are testing mixed strategies, while other asset managers are racing to introduce Bitcoin, Ether, and altcoin-based ETFs. Analysts expect the SEC to hand down a wave of decisions in October and November, with Bitwise’s newest vehicle likely debuting before year-end if it clears the review process.

The filing underscores how rapidly the conversation in financial markets has changed. Once considered niche experiments, stablecoins and tokenized assets are now being packaged as mainstream investment themes, marking another step in crypto’s migration from the edges of finance to the center of Wall Street.

