Bitwise Pushes ETF Focused on Tokenized Assets and Stablecoins

TLDR

Bitwise Asset Management has proposed a new ETF targeting the rapidly expanding tokenized finance sector. The firm filed the Bitwise Stablecoin & Tokenization ETF on September 16 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The ETF aims to capture growth tied to tokenized assets, stablecoins, and blockchain-based financial infrastructure.

Bitwise ETF to Track Tokenized Finance Index

The proposed ETF will follow the Bitwise Stablecoin and Tokenization Index through two investment sleeves. One sleeve targets equities of companies in the stablecoin and tokenized asset ecosystem, while the other focuses on crypto-linked exchange-traded products offering exposure to tokenized blockchain infrastructure.

The equity sleeve will invest up to 50% in public companies categorized by stablecoin or tokenized asset relevance. These include issuers, infrastructure platforms, payment firms, tokenized exchanges, and stablecoin-focused retailers. Bitwise has applied tier-based weighting rules to limit overexposure to any single company or category.

Tier 1 companies with direct exposure to tokenized assets face a 15% weight cap. Tier 2 firms with meaningful but indirect exposure are capped at 8%, while Tier 3 companies face a 3% cap. The fund prioritizes the top 20 firms from Tiers 1 and 2, filling remaining slots with Tier 3 names if needed.

Blockchain Product Exposure Through Crypto Assets

The crypto asset sleeve will hold exchange-traded products that give access to tokenized blockchain platforms. It selects assets that represent at least 1% of the stablecoin or tokenized market share. The segment will also reserve 5% for oracle tokens connecting real-world data to blockchains.

The index’s largest holding cannot exceed 22.5% of the portfolio and will rebalance every quarter. Bitwise designed this sleeve to support exposure to tokenized infrastructure without direct investment in volatile coins. The firm has not disclosed the ETF’s management fee in the preliminary filing.

Bitwise currently manages $15 billion in digital asset products, including Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. The tokenized ETF joins a broader trend of regulated investment vehicles focused on crypto and blockchain innovation. Bitwise also filed for a separate ETF tracking AVAX, the native token of the Avalanche blockchain.

Regulatory Tailwinds and Market Momentum

The fund leverages the Investment Company Act of 1940 structure to streamline SEC approval. This regulatory approach may accelerate the fund’s launch timeline, possibly before the end of November. Bitwise’s use of the 40 Act mirrors similar ETF filings by other firms seeking to enter the tokenized asset space.

The SEC has shown increased openness toward tokenized securities, citing interest in innovation and broader financial access.The Federal Reserve plans a conference next month focused on stablecoin business models and tokenization strategies. These developments reflect growing institutional and regulatory interest in tokenized financial products.

Bitwise’s ETF aims to provide exposure to a transforming financial landscape shaped by tokenized transactions, stablecoins, and evolving infrastructure. With institutional adoption accelerating, Bitwise positions itself to capture this shift through a diversified and rules-based ETF product.

