Bitwise Registers Avalanche ETF Trust in Delaware

Bitwise Asset Management has registered a trust for an Avalanche ETF in Delaware, marking a preliminary step towards potential U.S. ETF filings as of September 2025.

The registration indicates interest in expanding crypto ETFs and highlights Bitwise’s established approach, though it doesn’t guarantee SEC approval or immediate market impact.

Bitwise Pursues New ETF with Avalanche Trust Move

Bitwise Asset Management has undertaken a Delaware trust registration for its Avalanche ETF. This preliminary step mirrors actions taken in past crypto ETF filings. Leadership from Bitwise, including CEO Hunter Horsley and CIO Matt Hougan, are recognized for prior successful ETF ventures. Immediate financial implications are not yet visible, as no capital allocation has been announced, and SEC approval will be vital before any significant market impact is felt. Market reactions have been relatively muted with no major figures commenting directly. However, industry observers note the potential for increased investment in AVAX if the ETF progresses.

Avalanche Market Poised for Growth with Potential ETF

Did you know? Bitwise has a history of successful ETF launches, including major spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, suggesting a pathway that could benefit others like Avalanche.

According to CoinMarketCap, Avalanche (AVAX) currently trades at $24.32 with a market cap of $10.27 billion. The token’s value fluctuated with a 24-hour change of -1.20% and a 7-day increase of 2.99%. Over the last 90 days, AVAX grew by 17.09%, highlighting recent positive momentum. Experts from Coincu suggest that regulatory approval for an Avalanche ETF could significantly boost AVAX’s market adoption and value. Successful completion of this ETF could pave the way for broader crypto asset inclusion in U.S. financial markets.

Avalanche(AVAX), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 16:38 UTC on September 5, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

