Bitwise’s ETF Fuels $100 LINK Price– Will 2025 End With a rally?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 22:38
NEAR
NEAR$2.536+2.29%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00219778+2.20%
Movement
MOVE$0.1231+1.06%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.142+5.83%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01338+2.60%
Chainlink
LINK$24.28+0.33%

The Chainlink price has been showing strong resilience, with LINK price holding steady near the $24 mark. The enthusiasm surrounding this move has been boosted by the fact that Bitwise has filed a dedicated Chainlink ETF, which is a significant advance in institutional interest. The brighter outlook is being shaped by confidence in market structures and inflows. Therefore, the stage seems to be ready to see Chainlink trying to reach higher prices in the next few months.

Will Chainlink Price Break Its Limits and Push Toward the $100 Target?

An analyst on X platform has outlined that LINK price could soon surge beyond long-standing barriers towards the $100 level. Charts show areas of strengthening support that can be followed by explosive upward moves that give room to accelerate. 

Historical compression periods have a tendency to unleash energy in dramatic ways, and LINK appears to be trapped in one at the moment. Resistance around $30 has held back gains in the past, but new accumulation suggests that this could change. 

Institutional inflows coupled with established price structures give confidence that buyers can maintain higher grounds. Hence, Chainlink price prediction 2025 increasingly leans toward a bold climb reaching triple digits.

LINK/USDT Chart (Source: X)

On the weekly chart, LINK’s current price is trading at about $24.20, which is near the 1.618 Fibonacci extension of about $23.69. The Money Flow Index is in an uptrend at 79, indicating strong capital inflow into the token. 

Price action is still trapped in a wedge and this type of narrowing often leads to greater movements once broken. The resistance is at $28 and the support is at around $18.82 and $12.80. 

As long as prices remain above 20, the chances of a rally towards 31.57 are much higher. Thus, the technical background supports the potential of upward extension after pressure relief.

LINK/USDT 1-Week Chart (Source: TradingView)

Bitwise ETF Filing Sparks a New Chapter for Chainlink

Bitwise has officially filed an application to the SEC to have a Chainlink ETF approved, a filing that is unlike the previous ones. Rather than being part of larger baskets, this ETF is focused on direct exposure. 

The move would make LINK more accessible to institutions by providing a product that avoids the complexity of tokens. Approval would also be a turning point in the integration of crypto in traditional finance, which would make Chainlink more visible.

SEC decisions are never certain but the very act of filing says a lot about increased demand. Therefore, the ETF is a source of inspiration and a catalyst to long-term growth stories.

Will 2025 End With a Breakout?

The combination of technical strength and the ETF milestone creates a unique setting for LINK price. With institutional appetite rising, LINK enjoys structural support that could transform near-term gains into lasting success. Charts reveal levels that, if cleared, open doors to ranges unseen since previous highs. Therefore, optimism around Chainlink continues to expand, pointing to a path where $100 no longer seems unreachable.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Compression patterns and rising inflows suggest that LINK may be preparing for a sustained upward breakout.

It marks the first dedicated LINK ETF, signaling growing recognition of Chainlink as a key crypto asset.

Its decentralized oracle network underpins major DeFi protocols, giving LINK unique utility beyond simple speculation.

Coingape Staff

CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/markets/bitwises-etf-fuels-100-chainlink-price-will-2025-end-with-a-rally/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

XRP Price Prediction: ETH Sees Another Breakthrough. SAVVY MINING Utilizes Market Fluctuations

XRP Price Prediction: ETH Sees Another Breakthrough. SAVVY MINING Utilizes Market Fluctuations

Ethereum hit a new all-time high of $4,800, while Bitcoin and XRP rebounded simultaneously. Analysts suggest that if XRP breaks through the $3.21 resistance level, it could reach new highs. Amid price volatility and regulatory pressures, investors can not only monitor market trends but also convert XRP/ETH into a stable daily income through SAVVY MINING cloud mining. No hardware required, enjoy 24-hour automatic settlement of profits, and lock in long-term growth potential. How to Participate in SAVVY MINING and Earn XRP and ETH 1. Register an account: Visit the SAVVY MINING official website and register to unlock all the platform’s services and products. 2. Free Trial: New users will receive a $15 bonus to purchase a starter contract and earn $0.60 in daily returns, allowing them to experience cloud mining without any investment. 3. Contract Selection: Choose from a variety of carefully designed mining contracts or use the smart calculator to customize your plan. See your first earnings in just 24 hours. Learn more here. 4. Automatic Settlement: After contract activation, profits are automatically distributed within 24 hours; upon maturity, principal is automatically returned. Users can freely choose to withdraw or reinvest, offering flexibility and convenience. Why Choose SAVVY MINING Compliant Operations: Registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), ensuring legitimacy and transparency. Green Energy: Powered by 100% renewable energy, contributing to carbon neutrality. Fund Security: SSL encryption and cold wallet storage provide bank-grade security, and every investment is insured by AIG. No Entry Requirements: No equipment or technical skills are required, making it suitable for beginners. Fast Customer Service: 24/7 online support with an average response time of 1-3 minutes can answer all your questions. Multi-Currency Support: Supports deposits and withdrawals of BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, LTC, USDT, BCH, USDC, and (USDT-ERC20). Referral Rewards: The affiliate program offers rewards of up to $100,000 and a permanent referral rebate of 3% + 1.5%. About SAVVY MINING: SAVVY MINING is a leading global cloud mining service provider, providing secure and compliant services to over 8 million users in over 170 countries. Powered by Bitmain’s technical support, we focus not only on Bitcoin mining and blockchain infrastructure upgrades, but also on promoting global financial education and financial inclusion. Our mining farms are powered by 100% renewable energy, achieving carbon neutrality. SAVVY MINING not only helps you grow your wealth, but also gives you the opportunity to participate in a greener future. In short: safety and sustainability shape the future. In the cloud mining industry, security and trust are paramount. SAVVY MINING is user-centric, ensuring the security of funds and data, full transparency in operations, and strict adherence to compliance standards. Furthermore, our mines in multiple countries utilize 100% renewable energy to ensure true carbon neutrality. This model not only reduces environmental impact but also provides investors with sustainable, long-term returns. At SAVVY MINING, you gain not only wealth growth but also the opportunity to participate in a greener future. For more information, please visit https://savvymining.com/ or download the app
XRP
XRP$3.0142+2.82%
Ethereum
ETH$4,655.85+2.91%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/27 22:10
Share
Alibaba under pressure to turn profits from its AI business in China

Alibaba under pressure to turn profits from its AI business in China

Alibaba spends heavily on AI but struggles to make strong earnings from it.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1258+0.47%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/27 21:22
Share
Revolutionary: Ava Labs Unveils Horizon for Secure RWA-Backed Loans

Revolutionary: Ava Labs Unveils Horizon for Secure RWA-Backed Loans

BitcoinWorld Revolutionary: Ava Labs Unveils Horizon for Secure RWA-Backed Loans A groundbreaking development is reshaping the intersection of traditional finance and decentralized finance (DeFi). Ava Labs, the innovative developer behind the high-performance Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain, has officially unveiled Horizon. This cutting-edge platform introduces a novel approach to lending, providing stablecoin loans that are securely collateralized by tokenized real-world assets (RWA). This move, as reported by The Block, marks a significant step towards bridging the gap between conventional financial instruments and the efficiency of blockchain technology, especially in the realm of RWA-backed loans. What Exactly Are RWA-Backed Loans and Why Do They Matter? Understanding RWA-backed loans begins with grasping what real-world assets are and how they integrate with blockchain. Simply put, RWAs are tangible or intangible assets that exist in the traditional financial world—think real estate, commodities, or even government bonds. Tokenization transforms these assets into digital tokens on a blockchain, making them programmable, divisible, and easily transferable. Horizon leverages this concept by allowing institutional borrowers to obtain stablecoin loans, such as USDC, RLUSD, and GHO. These loans are not backed by volatile cryptocurrencies, but by the stability of tokenized U.S. Treasury bonds. This mechanism introduces a new layer of security and predictability to the DeFi lending landscape, making RWA-backed loans an attractive option for sophisticated investors. How Does Ava Labs’ Horizon Platform Function for RWA-Backed Loans? Ava Labs designed Horizon specifically for institutional players, ensuring a robust and compliant environment. The platform’s operational flow is straightforward yet powerful: Collateralization: Institutional borrowers deposit tokenized U.S. Treasury bonds as collateral. These digital representations of traditional assets are held securely on the blockchain. Stablecoin Issuance: In return, Horizon issues leading stablecoins like USDC, RLUSD, and GHO. These stablecoins provide immediate liquidity to the borrowers. Institutional Focus: The platform caters exclusively to institutions, ensuring adherence to regulatory standards and managing larger transaction volumes effectively. This streamlined process facilitates efficient capital deployment and access to liquidity, all while maintaining the integrity of underlying real-world assets. The innovation here lies in the seamless integration of traditional financial stability with blockchain’s inherent advantages, driving the utility of RWA-backed loans. What Are the Key Benefits of Embracing RWA-Backed Loans? The introduction of platforms like Horizon brings several compelling advantages to the financial ecosystem. These benefits extend beyond just the borrowers and lenders, potentially reshaping broader market dynamics: Enhanced Stability: By collateralizing loans with stable, regulated assets like U.S. Treasury bonds, Horizon significantly reduces the volatility often associated with crypto lending. This stability makes RWA-backed loans more appealing to risk-averse institutions. Increased Liquidity: Tokenization unlocks illiquid assets, allowing them to be used as collateral for immediate access to stablecoin liquidity. This can free up capital that would otherwise be tied up. Transparency and Efficiency: Blockchain technology provides unparalleled transparency for collateral management and loan terms. Smart contracts automate processes, reducing manual errors and increasing transactional efficiency. Bridging TradFi and DeFi: Horizon acts as a crucial bridge, enabling traditional financial institutions to participate in the DeFi space with familiar asset classes, fostering broader adoption and innovation in RWA-backed loans. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Opportunities for RWA-Backed Loans While the potential of RWA-backed loans is immense, their widespread adoption also presents certain challenges and exciting opportunities. Understanding these aspects is vital for assessing the long-term impact of platforms like Horizon. Potential Challenges: Regulatory Clarity: The evolving regulatory landscape for tokenized securities and DeFi remains a significant hurdle. Clear guidelines are essential for institutional confidence and scalability. Legal Frameworks: Ensuring the legal enforceability of tokenized asset ownership and collateral in various jurisdictions requires robust legal frameworks. Oracles and Data Integrity: Reliable and secure oracles are necessary to bring accurate, real-time data from the real world onto the blockchain, especially for asset valuation and liquidation processes. Exciting Opportunities: New Financial Products: Horizon paves the way for a new generation of financial products that blend the best of traditional finance with blockchain’s innovation. Broader Institutional Adoption: As more traditional assets are tokenized, more institutions will likely enter the DeFi space, driving massive growth. Global Accessibility: Tokenized RWAs can make traditionally exclusive assets accessible to a wider global audience, democratizing investment opportunities. Ava Labs’ Horizon is not just a platform; it represents a significant leap forward in integrating the stability of traditional assets with the innovation of decentralized finance. By offering secure RWA-backed loans to institutional borrowers, Horizon is setting a new standard for how value is exchanged and leveraged in the digital economy. This pioneering effort by Ava Labs and Avalanche is poised to unlock vast new markets and redefine the future of lending, making finance more efficient, transparent, and accessible for a global audience. Frequently Asked Questions About Horizon and RWA-Backed Loans What is Ava Labs’ Horizon platform?Horizon is a new platform developed by Ava Labs that facilitates stablecoin loans for institutional borrowers. These loans are uniquely collateralized by tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), such as U.S. Treasury bonds. Which stablecoins are available on Horizon for RWA-backed loans?Horizon currently offers stablecoins like USDC, RLUSD, and GHO to institutional borrowers, providing them with reliable liquidity against their tokenized collateral. What types of assets are used as collateral for RWA-backed loans on Horizon?The primary collateral used on Horizon includes tokenized U.S. Treasury bonds. This approach links the stability of traditional government securities with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Who is the target audience for Horizon’s RWA-backed loans?Horizon is specifically designed to serve institutional borrowers. This focus ensures the platform meets the stringent requirements and compliance needs of large-scale financial entities. How do RWA-backed loans benefit the DeFi ecosystem?RWA-backed loans introduce greater stability, transparency, and efficiency to DeFi. They bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance, attracting institutional capital and unlocking new liquidity by tokenizing previously illiquid assets. Did you find this deep dive into Ava Labs’ Horizon platform and the future of RWA-backed loans insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to spread awareness about this pivotal development in the crypto space! Let’s discuss how this innovation could shape the financial world together. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping tokenized assets institutional adoption. This post Revolutionary: Ava Labs Unveils Horizon for Secure RWA-Backed Loans first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
U
U$0.01176-0.08%
RealLink
REAL$0.05838+3.01%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01738-0.85%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/27 21:25
Share

Trending News

More

XRP Price Prediction: ETH Sees Another Breakthrough. SAVVY MINING Utilizes Market Fluctuations

Alibaba under pressure to turn profits from its AI business in China

Revolutionary: Ava Labs Unveils Horizon for Secure RWA-Backed Loans

NYC mayor lays out crypto plans as city residents vote in Democratic primary

Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’