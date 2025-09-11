Bitwise’s Matt Hougan Critiques Banks for Worrying Over Stablecoin Competition

By: Coincentral
2025/09/11 15:04
Farcana
FAR$0.00033-3.22%

TLDR

  • Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues banks should offer higher interest rates to compete with stablecoins’ yields.
  • Stablecoins offer up to 5% returns, far higher than the average 0.6% savings account rate in the US.
  • Hougan criticizes banks for fearing stablecoins, stating they should focus on offering better rates to customers.
  • Stablecoin yields outcompete traditional savings accounts, with no holding fees and faster transactions.

Bitwise Chief Investment Officer (CIO) Matt Hougan has criticized U.S. banks for worrying about competition from stablecoins, suggesting they should instead improve their offerings to attract and retain customers. In a tweet on Tuesday, Hougan called the fear of stablecoins threatening local lending markets “absurd” and argued that banks’ reluctance to offer higher interest rates on deposits was the root cause of their concerns.

“If local banks are worried about competition from stablecoins, they should pay more interest on deposits,” Hougan wrote. He further added that banks have been “abusing depositors as a free source of capital for decades” and now face legitimate competition from stablecoins offering higher yields.

Stablecoins and Their Growing Appeal

Stablecoins, which offer higher yields compared to traditional savings accounts, have emerged as a direct competitor to banks in attracting deposits. Hougan’s comments came after several reports raised concerns that stablecoins could spark a wave of withdrawals from smaller community and regional banks. These banks rely heavily on customer deposits for lending, and the emergence of yield-bearing stablecoins, which offer returns up to 5%, has drawn more attention from consumers seeking better returns.

According to Bankrate data, the U.S. national average savings rate is just 0.6%, with the best high-interest savings accounts offering around 4%. In contrast, stablecoins offer much higher returns, making them increasingly attractive to individuals who feel their money is losing value in traditional savings accounts due to inflation. Stablecoin proponents also highlight the advantages of faster transaction speeds, lower fees, and no holding fees compared to traditional bank accounts.

Banks Fear Loss of Deposits, But What’s the Real Impact?

In response to this rising competition, some banks, like Citi, have voiced concerns that stablecoins could lead to a decline in deposits, potentially reducing their ability to lend. These concerns have fueled calls for tighter regulations on stablecoins, particularly on the yield they offer. 

However, Hougan views this concern as “first-order thinking,” pointing out that instead of fearing the loss of deposits, banks should adapt to the changing financial landscape.

“The loser here is bank profit margins. The winner here is individual savers,” Hougan stated, suggesting that stablecoins could provide better returns for consumers while also enabling a new, decentralized method of providing credit. He explained that as banks face fewer deposits, people with stablecoins could directly provide credit to borrowers through decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.

Stablecoin Yields and the Future of Bank Deposits

Despite stablecoin issuers facing increasing scrutiny, Hougan believes that stablecoins will continue to thrive due to their competitive yield and accessibility. While the banking industry has lobbied against stablecoin yields, arguing that there are regulatory loopholes in current laws like the GENIUS Act, Hougan’s stance is clear: if banks want to compete with stablecoins, they need to provide more value to customers through higher interest rates.

In the long run, Hougan suggests that the emergence of stablecoins could bring more competition to the banking sector, which would ultimately benefit individual savers and enhance the economy’s efficiency. By offering better returns, banks can retain customers who might otherwise turn to crypto-based financial products.

The post Bitwise’s Matt Hougan Critiques Banks for Worrying Over Stablecoin Competition appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

TVL is just a vanity metric. What really matters is who controls the flow of liquidity, not who owns the protocol or even who hands out the most rewards.
FLOW
FLOW$0.4145+1.09%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002005+0.35%
Share
PANews2025/05/11 10:30
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

The number of 10M speed disks has increased, and Believe ecosystem has generally increased
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1432-5.97%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002563-1.83%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00004553+0.73%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 09:58
Share
Sending Bitcoin to Mars is now theoretically possible: Researchers

Sending Bitcoin to Mars is now theoretically possible: Researchers

Bitcoin could be sent to and from Mars within three minutes by leveraging an optical link from NASA or Starlink and a new interplanetary timestamping system. There is apparently a way to get Bitcoin from Earth to Mars in as little as three minutes using already-available technology. We just need someone, or something, to receive it. Late last month, tech entrepreneur Jose E. Puente and his colleague, Carlos Puente, published a white paper unveiling Proof-of-Transit Timestamping — a concept he told Cointelegraph is the missing piece needed to make Bitcoin interplanetary. The concept suggests that when a Bitcoin user wants to send a payment to Mars in the future, the transaction could hop from the user through different stations, such as ground antennas, satellites, or even a relay around the Moon. Read more
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004422-1.36%
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0.09601-2.73%
GET
GET$0.008575-0.88%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/11 14:05
Share

Trending News

More

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.14)

Sending Bitcoin to Mars is now theoretically possible: Researchers

Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...

Elliott Management Warns Of ‘Inevitable Crypto Collapse’ Linked To White House Support