BiyaPay responds to the SFC's "unlicensed" statement: It has not obtained a Hong Kong license and refuses to open services to Hong Kong residents.

PANews reported on September 26 that according to official news from BiyaPay, in response to the recent statement issued by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong regarding "no license in Hong Kong", BiyaPay responded that the company has not yet obtained a stock trading license or a cryptocurrency trading license in Hong Kong, and strictly abides by the relevant laws and regulations of the SFC, and clearly stated that BiyaPay does not provide stock and cryptocurrency trading services to Hong Kong residents.
BiyaPay is also steadily advancing its global compliance efforts. Officially, the company has obtained a New Zealand FSP financial services license and has established a team in the United States, actively applying for a US broker license. Furthermore, BiyaPay is investing in and participating in securities and crypto-related licenses in Hong Kong, and is simultaneously pursuing regulatory applications in multiple jurisdictions.
Earlier news , the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission today warned the public to beware of an unlicensed trading platform called "BiyaPay".