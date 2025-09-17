Black Swan Capitalist: XRP Supply Shock Incoming, Here’s Why

Versan Aljarrah claims Wall Street giants like JPMorgan and BlackRock have been quietly stacking XRP, reducing effective supply.

He links XRP’s role to broader shifts involving the Fed, stablecoins, and tokenization.

With its settlement utility and scarcity dynamics, XRP is positioned to serve as a base-layer asset for global finance, akin to gold.

Versan Aljarrah, founder of Black Swan Capitalist, has declared that a supply shock in XRP is “inevitable,” pointing to years of alleged quiet accumulation by Wall Street heavyweights such as JPMorgan, BlackRock, and other major institutions.

According to Aljarrah, while retail investors have been shaken out during volatile cycles, deep-pocketed players have been positioning themselves for the long term. This silent accumulation, he argued, has already begun to tighten the asset’s effective supply and set the stage for what he described as a seismic repricing event.

Convergence of Forces: Fed, Stablecoins, and Tokenization

Aljarrah linked the XRP supply dynamics to a broader macro-financial transformation involving the U.S. Federal Reserve, the stablecoin sector, and the rapid rise of tokenized assets. These elements, he said, are not isolated developments but part of a coordinated shift toward digitized financial infrastructure.

By positioning XRP as a core liquidity and settlement layer in this evolving system, Aljarrah suggested the token is effectively moving into the role of “digital gold,” a base layer asset underpinning the next stage of global finance.

XRP as Digital Gold

The Black Swan Capitalist founder has long argued that XRP’s utility and design make it unique among cryptocurrencies. Unlike speculative tokens, XRP was built for scale, cross-border settlement, and liquidity provision.

As such, institutional adoption combined with structural scarcity could create a dynamic similar to gold markets, where value is derived from both trust and limited supply. “The Fed, stablecoins, and tokenized assets are all part of the same play,” Aljarrah said, stressing that the system is quietly being built around XRP as its backbone.

Black Swan Capitalist: XRP Supply Shock Incoming, Here's Why