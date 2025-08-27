Blackpink Singer Jennie Scores Two Historic New Awards

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 07:53
U
U$0.012+1.60%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0106+1.62%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4804-2.08%
Gala
GALA$0.01668+2.20%
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.315+1.90%

Jennie’s Ruby singles “Like Jennie” and “Mantra” have both been certified gold by the RIAA, marking her first entirely solo U.S. honors. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Jennie attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Blackpink star Jennie is only about half a year removed from the release of her debut solo album Ruby. The set dropped in early March and became a historic win for the South Korean talent all over the world. As fans in the United States continue to consume the project and its songs, two tracks earn special awards in America — ones that Jennie has never scored on her own before.

“Like Jennie” and “Mantra” Go Gold

The RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) has certified both “Like Jennie” and “Mantra” as gold records. That means the tracks have now moved half a million equivalent units between pure purchases and streaming activity in the U.S. alone.

They Follow “One of the Girls”

“Like Jennie” and “Mantra” are Jennie’s only solo certifications from the RIAA. She scored her first prize under her own name from the organization last summer as a featured artist on “One of the Girls.” That tune, fronted by The Weeknd, also credited Lily-Rose Depp, as all three stars appeared in the TV show The Idol, for which the cut was created. In June 2024, “One of the Girls” earned both a gold and platinum plaque at the same time, as it had officially moved one million equivalent copies.

“Love Hangover,” “ExtraL” and “Handlebars”

“Mantra” and “Like Jennie” are two of the five singles pushed from Ruby. Jennie kicked off the era with “Mantra,” which barely made it to the Hot 100, where it peaked at No. 98.

On March 7, when Ruby arrived, “Like Jennie” was presented as the album’s fourth proper cut. That song went to No. 83 on the Hot 100.

Three other tunes from Ruby — “Love Hangover” with Dominic Fike, “ExtraL” with Doechii, and “Handlebars” with Dua Lipa — also landed on the competitive rundown.

Blackpink’s Only Gold Record

Jennie now claims more certified songs than Blackpink. The South Korean girl group has only ever seen one tune, “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du,” earn a gold record. The band could be due several honors from the RIAA in the near future.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/26/blackpink-singer-jennie-scores-two-historic-new-awards/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

RAY price at risk as Raydium users plunge 81%

RAY price at risk as Raydium users plunge 81%

Raydium’s token rose by over 12% on Thursday, June 19 as its active users and market share in the decentralized exchange industry retreated. Raydium (RAY) price rose to an intraday high of $2.7040, up 40% from its lowest level this…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01323+4.58%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02572+1.86%
Raydium
RAY$3.399+1.67%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 21:56
Share
Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

PANews reported on June 21 that Musk posted on the X platform that he would use Grok 3.5 (perhaps it should be called Grok 4) with advanced reasoning capabilities to
GROK
GROK$0.001476+3.07%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0615+3.53%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 17:16
Share
Animoca Brands hopes to snag stablecoin issuer license through joint venture with Standard Chartered and Telecom

Animoca Brands hopes to snag stablecoin issuer license through joint venture with Standard Chartered and Telecom

Hong Kong-based Animoca Brands aims to one day obtain a stablecoin issuing license through its joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom. The move comes ahead of the region’s Stablecoin Ordinance legalization. In an exclusive interview with…
Movement
MOVE$0.122+1.16%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06358+0.48%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 15:20
Share

Trending News

More

RAY price at risk as Raydium users plunge 81%

Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

Animoca Brands hopes to snag stablecoin issuer license through joint venture with Standard Chartered and Telecom

Ethereum MVRV tops 2.10: Why FOMO matters NOW!

Norwegian mining firm Green Minerals plans to raise $1.2b to establish Bitcoin Treasury