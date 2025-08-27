BlackRock CEO Larry Fink With $12 Trillion Assets Calls Bitcoin Digital Gold, Hedge Against Currency Debasement

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 19:13
Moonveil
MORE$0.10017-0.11%
FORM
FORM$3.5445+1.93%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018473+6.28%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1246+5.77%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000023-4.16%

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with $12 trillion in assets, has publicly endorsed Bitcoin as a hedge against currency debasement

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with $12 trillion in assets, has publicly endorsed Bitcoin as a hedge against currency debasement. Fink described Bitcoin as a form of “digital gold” and a “currency of fear,” explaining that people buy Bitcoin because they are concerned about the weakening of their national currencies and the security of their countries. He stated, “I became a believer” in Bitcoin’s role as a flight to safety rather than a traditional currency. This endorsement aligns with growing sentiment in the financial sector about Bitcoin’s potential as a store of value amid economic uncertainties. Additionally, industry figures such as David Bailey have remarked that Bitcoin is becoming the world’s reserve asset, while Jack Mallers, CEO of Strike, predicted that all global trade will eventually be settled in Bitcoin. Market speculation also includes a forecast by the head of Jane Street’s trading desk that Bitcoin could reach $146,000 by September 2025.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/markets/blackrock-ceo-larry-fink-12-trillion-assets-calls-bitcoin-digital-gold-hedge-b077950e

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks’ staking model

XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks’ staking model

The role of Ripple’s XRP token is expanding the broader Decentralized Finance (DeFi) market with the extended support of multiple platforms. Flare’s constant effort to boost XRP DeFi (XRPFi) attracted $100 million from Vivo Power, an electric vehicle services company.
XRP
XRP$3.0041+3.13%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001669+2.26%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01323+1.69%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/19 17:00
Share
Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Bitcoin staat stevig boven de $110.500, maar onder de oppervlakte lijkt het momentum flink af te nemen. Een opvallende on chain indicator, de Taker Buy/Sell Ratio, laat namelijk zien dat de koopdruk op het laagste punt zit sinds mei 2018. En dat terwijl de prijs bijna op recordhoogte staat. Wat... Het bericht Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin? verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Taker Protocol
TAKER$0.01228+0.49%
Mei Solutions
MEI$0.001385-6.41%
OP
OP$0.699+0.14%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/27 18:30
Share
AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is currently trading at $1.31, representing a 2.2% increase over the past 24 hours. Despite the increase in price, trading volume has decreased by 4.72% to $101.93 million. This pattern indicates strong prices despite the slowing activity levels. Source: CoinMarketCap Over the past week, the AERO token has experienced a 0.55% increase. […]
Gearbox
GEAR$0.004008-0.39%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01323+1.69%
Aerodrome Finance
AERO$1.3223-0.15%
Share
Tronweekly2025/08/27 19:30
Share

Trending News

More

XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks’ staking model

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

Google Cloud Building Blockchain for Digital Payments: Details

My Path From $0 to $5K a Month as a Self-Taught Programmer