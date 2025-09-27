BlackRock has become a force in digital assets, building a regulated bridge for institutional capital. Its spot Bitcoin ETF in the US and tokenization fund BUIDL are examples of how it treats crypto like infrastructure, not speculation. The strategy is clear: establish transparency, stability, and predictable yield structures so large investors can commit. XRP Tundra’s […]BlackRock has become a force in digital assets, building a regulated bridge for institutional capital. Its spot Bitcoin ETF in the US and tokenization fund BUIDL are examples of how it treats crypto like infrastructure, not speculation. The strategy is clear: establish transparency, stability, and predictable yield structures so large investors can commit. XRP Tundra’s […]

Blackrock Cryptocurrency Investment Framework Applied to XRP Tundra’s Value Proposition

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/27 18:00
XRP
XRP$2.7833+1.28%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06345-0.65%
FUND
FUND$0.0192+2.12%
Wink
LIKE$0.007935+3.36%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001578+2.06%
XRP Tundra

BlackRock has become a force in digital assets, building a regulated bridge for institutional capital. Its spot Bitcoin ETF in the US and tokenization fund BUIDL are examples of how it treats crypto like infrastructure, not speculation. The strategy is clear: establish transparency, stability, and predictable yield structures so large investors can commit.

XRP Tundra’s presale applies that same logic at a startup scale. With fixed launch values, a two-token design, and liquidity protections via DAMM V2, the project demonstrates an institutional mindset built into early-stage crypto. Instead of relying on hype, it defines its value proposition in ways that align with how BlackRock has approached the space.

BlackRock’s Blueprint and Tundra’s Response

BlackRock’s entry into tokenization — including its investment in Securitize to manage digital securities — signals that the future of crypto lies in accountability and infrastructure. Its ETFs give exposure with known pricing, while its tokenized fund provides verifiable on-chain positions.

XRP Tundra mirrors that clarity through its presale. In Phase 4, participants buy TUNDRA-S at $0.068, receive a 16% bonus, and free TUNDRA-X allocations valued at $0.034. Launch values are already fixed at $2.50 and $1.25 respectively, providing the kind of upfront transparency that institutional products demand.

This approach was recently highlighted on Token Galaxy, where analysts noted the unusual move of publishing launch prices ahead of trading — a discipline normally associated with large funds, not presales.

Yield for XRP Holders

BlackRock structures its products to generate predictable returns. XRP Tundra applies the same principle for retail participants through staking. Cryo Vaults let XRP holders lock tokens for 7–90 days, with yields scaling up to 30% APY. Frost Keys, distributed as NFTs, boost those yields or reduce lock durations.

Staking isn’t live yet, but presale participants are guaranteed access. For XRP holders, long limited to speculative price gains, this represents the first structured yield system built directly on the Ledger.

Liquidity Discipline With DAMM V2

One of the flaws BlackRock sought to solve through infrastructure was instability. XRP Tundra addresses the same issue using Meteora’s DAMM V2 pools. Instead of static fees, DAMM V2 begins with high charges (up to 50%) that discourage dumping and bots, before gradually easing to standard levels.

Liquidity positions are represented as NFTs, allowing precise tracking and transferability, while permanent locks keep liquidity intact. The effect is similar to how institutional funds prevent sudden redemptions: stability is engineered into the system. For Tundra, this means presale multiples are preserved when tokens launch, rather than eroded by volatility.

Audits and Accountability

Institutional standards demand external oversight. BlackRock uses auditors and transfer agents; XRP Tundra uses independent crypto auditors. Reviews are available from Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Freshcoins. Identity checks are confirmed through Vital Block KYC.

This framework ensures participants know both the technical reliability of the contracts and the accountability of the team — a rarity in presales where opacity is common.

Institutional Logic at Retail Scale

BlackRock’s crypto playbook — clarity, infrastructure, and compliance — sets the benchmark for global capital. XRP Tundra’s presale doesn’t just mimic that approach; it translates it into mechanics retail buyers can access: fixed launch values, dual-token allocations, yield opportunities, and liquidity structures that defend value.

For participants in Phase 4, the proposition is simple: $0.068 in today, $2.50 at launch, and a system designed to keep those multiples intact. It’s the application of institutional logic to presale investing — and one of the clearest value propositions now live in the market.

Be part of the presale that applies BlackRock’s framework to retail crypto:

Website: https://www.xrptundra.com/
Medium: https://medium.com/@xrptundra
Telegram: https://t.me/xrptundra
X: https://x.com/Xrptundra

Contact: Tim Fénix, [email protected]

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bittensor Breakdown: Will TAO Crash Toward $225?

Bittensor Breakdown: Will TAO Crash Toward $225?

Bittensor (TAO) is under noticeable selling pressure after losing a key technical formation. TAO declined further during the day, trading at $299.61 with a daily fall of 1.79%, with selling pressure remaining dominant over the token. Having a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and high trading volume, TAO is now facing major technical levels, which […]
Bittensor
TAO$301.69+1.50%
1
1$0.008007-6.64%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01188+2.94%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/27 19:30
Share
Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

The post Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson has weighed in on whether the Federal Reserve should make a 25 basis points (bps) Fed rate cut or 50 bps cut. This comes ahead of the Fed decision today at today’s FOMC meeting, with the market pricing in a 25 bps cut. Bitcoin and the broader crypto market are currently trading flat ahead of the rate cut decision. Franklin Templeton CEO Weighs In On Potential FOMC Decision In a CNBC interview, Jenny Johnson said that she expects the Fed to make a 25 bps cut today instead of a 50 bps cut. She acknowledged the jobs data, which suggested that the labor market is weakening. However, she noted that this data is backward-looking, indicating that it doesn’t show the current state of the economy. She alluded to the wage growth, which she remarked is an indication of a robust labor market. She added that retail sales are up and that consumers are still spending, despite inflation being sticky at 3%, which makes a case for why the FOMC should opt against a 50-basis-point Fed rate cut. In line with this, the Franklin Templeton CEO said that she would go with a 25 bps rate cut if she were Jerome Powell. She remarked that the Fed still has the October and December FOMC meetings to make further cuts if the incoming data warrants it. Johnson also asserted that the data show a robust economy. However, she noted that there can’t be an argument for no Fed rate cut since Powell already signaled at Jackson Hole that they were likely to lower interest rates at this meeting due to concerns over a weakening labor market. Notably, her comment comes as experts argue for both sides on why the Fed should make a 25 bps cut or…
Threshold
T$0.01527--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010639-35.88%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.000031-0.95%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:36
Share
James Wynn once again opens a 3x leveraged ASTER long position

James Wynn once again opens a 3x leveraged ASTER long position

PANews reported on September 27 that according to Onchain Lens detection, after being liquidated, James Wynn returned and opened a 3x leverage ASTER long position again.
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0002995-0.49%
Aster
ASTER$2.0103+8.43%
Share
PANews2025/09/27 19:31
Share

Trending News

More

Bittensor Breakdown: Will TAO Crash Toward $225?

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

James Wynn once again opens a 3x leveraged ASTER long position

Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Price Prediction for 2025 Points to 4x Growth, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Looks Set for 50x Returns

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure