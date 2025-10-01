ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
The post BlackRock files to list Bitcoin Premium Income ETF on Nasdaq appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nasdaq has formally submitted a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the listing and trading of the BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Premium Income ETF. The proposed fund comes under the commodity-based trust rule, according to the September 30 submission. The SEC recognized that the filing complies with the general listing criteria and initiated a public comment period on the proposed rule change. If approved, the product will add to BlackRock’s expanding lineup of investment products linked to Bitcoin, which builds on the success of its widely traded iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT). The new fund includes a covered call mechanism that will generate a consistent yield through Bitcoin exposure, alleviating the need for income-oriented investors for pure spot price exposure. How the Premium Income ETF differs from IBIT While IBIT tracks the spot price of Bitcoin, the Premium Income ETF adds an options overlay to extract extra income. According to the filing, the trust will invest mainly in Bitcoin, IBIT shares, and cash reserves. It will also generate yield through call options writing on IBIT or indices tracking for spot Bitcoin exchange-traded products. ETF analyst Eric Balchunas described the strategy as a “sequel” to IBIT, pointing out that it is not intended to diversify into other digital assets but rather to broaden income-generating opportunities within Bitcoin exposure. The fund may also contain FLEX derivatives traded on the regulated exchanges to optimize its strategy. The ETF aims at attracting investors who would like to invest in digital assets, but with lower volatility and fixed yields. It helps them access direct Bitcoin holdings alongside systematic option writing. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust has also hit an important milestone in the derivatives market. The rise of IBIT options to become the largest venue for Bitcoin options trading has shown the increasing influence… The post BlackRock files to list Bitcoin Premium Income ETF on Nasdaq appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nasdaq has formally submitted a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the listing and trading of the BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Premium Income ETF. The proposed fund comes under the commodity-based trust rule, according to the September 30 submission. The SEC recognized that the filing complies with the general listing criteria and initiated a public comment period on the proposed rule change. If approved, the product will add to BlackRock’s expanding lineup of investment products linked to Bitcoin, which builds on the success of its widely traded iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT). The new fund includes a covered call mechanism that will generate a consistent yield through Bitcoin exposure, alleviating the need for income-oriented investors for pure spot price exposure. How the Premium Income ETF differs from IBIT While IBIT tracks the spot price of Bitcoin, the Premium Income ETF adds an options overlay to extract extra income. According to the filing, the trust will invest mainly in Bitcoin, IBIT shares, and cash reserves. It will also generate yield through call options writing on IBIT or indices tracking for spot Bitcoin exchange-traded products. ETF analyst Eric Balchunas described the strategy as a “sequel” to IBIT, pointing out that it is not intended to diversify into other digital assets but rather to broaden income-generating opportunities within Bitcoin exposure. The fund may also contain FLEX derivatives traded on the regulated exchanges to optimize its strategy. The ETF aims at attracting investors who would like to invest in digital assets, but with lower volatility and fixed yields. It helps them access direct Bitcoin holdings alongside systematic option writing. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust has also hit an important milestone in the derivatives market. The rise of IBIT options to become the largest venue for Bitcoin options trading has shown the increasing influence…

BlackRock files to list Bitcoin Premium Income ETF on Nasdaq

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 20:31
COM
COM$0.004266-10.95%
Union
U$0.006269+0.88%
FUND
FUND$0.01374--%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.02961+4.44%

Nasdaq has formally submitted a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the listing and trading of the BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Premium Income ETF. The proposed fund comes under the commodity-based trust rule, according to the September 30 submission.

The SEC recognized that the filing complies with the general listing criteria and initiated a public comment period on the proposed rule change. If approved, the product will add to BlackRock’s expanding lineup of investment products linked to Bitcoin, which builds on the success of its widely traded iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT).

The new fund includes a covered call mechanism that will generate a consistent yield through Bitcoin exposure, alleviating the need for income-oriented investors for pure spot price exposure.

How the Premium Income ETF differs from IBIT

While IBIT tracks the spot price of Bitcoin, the Premium Income ETF adds an options overlay to extract extra income. According to the filing, the trust will invest mainly in Bitcoin, IBIT shares, and cash reserves. It will also generate yield through call options writing on IBIT or indices tracking for spot Bitcoin exchange-traded products.

ETF analyst Eric Balchunas described the strategy as a “sequel” to IBIT, pointing out that it is not intended to diversify into other digital assets but rather to broaden income-generating opportunities within Bitcoin exposure. The fund may also contain FLEX derivatives traded on the regulated exchanges to optimize its strategy.

The ETF aims at attracting investors who would like to invest in digital assets, but with lower volatility and fixed yields. It helps them access direct Bitcoin holdings alongside systematic option writing.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust has also hit an important milestone in the derivatives market. The rise of IBIT options to become the largest venue for Bitcoin options trading has shown the increasing influence that Wall Street plays in the cryptocurrency space.

According to Bloomberg, the open interest of IBIT-linked options as of Friday’s expiration was almost $38 billion, a volume exceeding the $32 billion recorded on Deribit. It occurred less than a year after the launch of IBIT options in November 2024, resulting in IBIT’s entire market share being cut since its inception in 2016.

BlackRock continues to accumulate Bitcoin and Ether

The Nasdaq filing came with new blockchain data indicating heavy crypto inflows into BlackRock’s existing ETFs. Whale Insider reported that the firm recently purchased over $199 million USD of Bitcoin using its IBIT vehicle. The purchase added more than 794 BTC, done in structured batches of approximately 100 coins each.

The transactions were conducted in Coinbase Prime hot wallets and settled directly into addresses associated with BlackRock’s IBIT ETF. Analysts said that the planned structure of the trades was indicative of a plan to minimize disruption to the market while preserving liquidity.

Along with Bitcoin, BlackRock also increased its exposure to Ethereum. Data shows that the firm bought 6,901 ETH worth $28.44 million and then another 10,000 ETH worth $41.21 million via its ETHA Ethereum ETF. The combined inflows illustrate a dual asset approach between the two largest digital assets.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/blackrock-files-bitcoin-premium-income-etf/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Ripple CEO says SWIFT’s rejection fueled company’s unstoppable global rise. XRP Army celebrates Garlinghouse’s bold remarks on Ripple’s transformation journey. From exclusion to dominance, Ripple reshapes finance with blockchain innovation. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has reignited discussions across the crypto community after revisiting the company’s early struggles with SWIFT. His remarks, made during a recent speech shared by Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) on X, sparked a wave of reactions from the XRP Army, who view Ripple’s journey as proof of long-term resilience and growing dominance in global finance. According to Garlinghouse, Ripple was once denied space at the prestigious Sibos conference in Toronto, an event hosted by SWIFT that brings together the world’s largest banks and financial institutions. Instead of stepping back, Ripple organized its own event nearby, transforming a warehouse into a stage that featured notable figures, including former U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke. Garlinghouse revealed that SWIFT’s refusal became the very spark that pushed Ripple to establish its independent identity. “We couldn’t get a booth at Sibos, so we created our own event down the street,” he said, adding, “SWIFT created more of a monster by pushing us out.” His statement quickly drew attention from XRP supporters who praised Ripple’s determination and evolution from a dismissed startup into a global player. Also Read: Franklin Templeton Launches Hong Kong’s First Tokenized Money-Market Fund Under New Fintech Strategy Incredible speech @BGarlinghouse It’s true, @Ripple has cornered the market with the full backing of regulators, financial institutions, and private banks. Ripple is on its way to becoming a bank of its own, with $XRP at its core, one that will eventually replace central banks. pic.twitter.com/8RM4JOtz6O — Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) November 6, 2025 Ripple’s Rise and the XRP Community’s Response Over the years, Ripple’s influence within the financial sector has expanded significantly. Once seen as an outsider, the company now collaborates with prime brokers, ETF issuers, investment banks, and major financial institutions. Brad Garlinghouse emphasized that the same industry that once kept Ripple at arm’s length now works alongside it to advance digital finance and blockchain integration. Crypto and blockchain technologies, which were once considered “fringe,” have become central to modern financial systems. Garlinghouse noted that they now form part of society’s financial infrastructure, supporting greater inclusion and cross-border efficiency. In the X post, Black Swan Capitalist described Ripple as having “cornered the market with the full backing of regulators, financial institutions, and private banks.” The post also suggested that Ripple is on its path to becoming a bank of its own, with XRP at its core—fueling speculation among supporters that it could eventually rival traditional central banks. Garlinghouse’s remarks not only revisited Ripple’s early challenges but also symbolized its transformation into a driving force in global finance. The XRP community celebrated his comments as a testament to how rejection can turn into momentum, and how innovation, once sidelined, can reshape the future of the financial world. Also Read: VeChain (VET) Flashes Rare Buy Signals as Analysts Predict Major Price Reversal The post Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts appeared first on 36Crypto.
XRP
XRP$2.2739+0.49%
ARMY
ARMY$0.01103+9.64%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.00807-0.21%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:59
Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

The penalty relates to Coinbase Europe breaching its anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing transaction monitoring obligations between 2021 and 2025.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08201-13.36%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 21:10
China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

The post China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise China’s internet regulator has ordered the country’s biggest technology firms, including Alibaba and ByteDance, to stop purchasing Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D GPUs. According to the Financial Times, the move shuts down the last major channel for mass supplies of American chips to the Chinese market. Why Beijing Halted Nvidia Purchases Chinese companies had planned to buy tens of thousands of RTX Pro 6000D accelerators and had already begun testing them in servers. But regulators intervened, halting the purchases and signaling stricter controls than earlier measures placed on Nvidia’s H20 chip. Image: Nvidia An audit compared Huawei and Cambricon processors, along with chips developed by Alibaba and Baidu, against Nvidia’s export-approved products. Regulators concluded that Chinese chips had reached performance levels comparable to the restricted U.S. models. This assessment pushed authorities to advise firms to rely more heavily on domestic processors, further tightening Nvidia’s already limited position in China. China’s Drive Toward Tech Independence The decision highlights Beijing’s focus on import substitution — developing self-sufficient chip production to reduce reliance on U.S. supplies. “The signal is now clear: all attention is focused on building a domestic ecosystem,” said a representative of a leading Chinese tech company. Nvidia had unveiled the RTX Pro 6000D in July 2025 during CEO Jensen Huang’s visit to Beijing, in an attempt to keep a foothold in China after Washington restricted exports of its most advanced chips. But momentum is shifting. Industry sources told the Financial Times that Chinese manufacturers plan to triple AI chip production next year to meet growing demand. They believe “domestic supply will now be sufficient without Nvidia.” What It Means for the Future With Huawei, Cambricon, Alibaba, and Baidu stepping up, China is positioning itself for long-term technological independence. Nvidia, meanwhile, faces…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.03136-3.00%
Union
U$0.006264+0.52%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.00807-0.21%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:37

Trending News

More

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

A UN agency will launch a blockchain education and consulting project for governments worldwide.

YZi Labs announces investment in digital heritage platform Funes

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,515.00
$102,515.00$102,515.00

-1.16%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,340.03
$3,340.03$3,340.03

-1.72%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2707
$2.2707$2.2707

-0.25%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$158.61
$158.61$158.61

-1.18%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0386
$1.0386$1.0386

-4.29%