BlackRock has built a new profit center in digital assets, raking in more than a quarter of a billion dollars in annualized revenue from its cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) less than two years after launch.  The world’s largest asset manager is now positioned as the benchmark for traditional finance firms eyeing exposure to Bitcoin and […]BlackRock has built a new profit center in digital assets, raking in more than a quarter of a billion dollars in annualized revenue from its cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) less than two years after launch.  The world’s largest asset manager is now positioned as the benchmark for traditional finance firms eyeing exposure to Bitcoin and […]

BlackRock has built a new profit center in digital assets that rakes in more than a quarter of a billion dollars in annualized revenue

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/24 04:10
Moonveil
MORE$0.08551+0.05%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00545+0.55%

BlackRock has built a new profit center in digital assets, raking in more than a quarter of a billion dollars in annualized revenue from its cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) less than two years after launch. 

The world’s largest asset manager is now positioned as the benchmark for traditional finance firms eyeing exposure to Bitcoin and Ethereum, with analysts suggesting the opportunity could reshape global capital flows.

BlackRock has more upside despite $260M haul from BTC, ETH ETFs BlackRock has earned $260M from BTC and ETH ETFs. Source: Leon Waidmann via X

BlackRock has a $260 million profit machine

Figures shared by Leon Waidmann, head of research at the Onchain Foundation, show that BlackRock’s Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs are generating roughly $260 million a year in revenue. The bulk of that comes from its Bitcoin ETF at $218 million, while the Ether ETF accounts for $42 million.

The revenue has been achieved in less than two years since the debut of spot Bitcoin ETFs on January 11, 2024. For context, many fintech unicorns often struggle to hit comparable revenue levels even after a decade in operation.

BlackRock’s flagship Bitcoin ETF, the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), has exceeded $89 billion in assets under management, giving it a 58.7% share of the US spot Bitcoin ETF market. By contrast, Fidelity’s product holds $22.8 billion, which is 15% of the market.

BlackRock has more upside despite $260M haul from BTC, ETH ETFs Bitcoin ETFs ranked by market share. Source: Dune Analytics

BlackRock sets the benchmark for institutions

Waidmann likened BlackRock’s strategy and ascent to Amazon’s early strategy of starting with books before expanding into all areas of e-commerce. ETFs, according to Waidmann, are merely the “entry point into the crypto world” for BlackRock, with the potential to expand into custody, staking, and digital asset derivatives once distribution channels are locked in.

With a proven revenue stream, other global asset managers, pension funds, and insurers now face pressure to take crypto seriously. What was once dismissed as a speculative asset class is increasingly being reframed as a mainstream business opportunity.

“Every pension fund, sovereign wealth fund, and insurance company now has a benchmark,” Waidmann said in his post on X. “If BlackRock can extract $260m annually from Bitcoin and Ethereum, others will follow.”

Analysts suggest inflows from ETFs and corporate treasuries may even extend the current crypto market cycle. André Dragosch, head of European research at Bitwise, reportedly said that the inclusion of crypto in US 401(k) retirement plans could help push Bitcoin to $200,000 before year-end.

The future looks bright

Despite the impressive headline figures, questions remain over sustainability. Fee compression is a constant risk in the ETF industry as competitors undercut to win flows. BlackRock’s advantage in distribution and liquidity is formidable, but rivals are expected to push aggressively for more shares.

Since early 2024, when US regulators gave the green light to spot Bitcoin ETFs, the crypto space has seen considerable growth, and more favorable regulations have entered the industry, making it more attractive for institutional players to enter the field.

BlackRock, which has been one of the early institutional believers and one of the biggest institutional holders of BTC, is well-positioned to reap the benefits of its strategic moves. However, it is worth noting that any change in policy or high-profile market failure could dent its momentum.

As Waidmann put it, “The world’s largest asset manager has proven that crypto is a serious profit center.” The empire has been staked — and the rest of finance is now on notice.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Satoshi-Era Mt. Gox’s 1,000 Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Reactivated

Satoshi-Era Mt. Gox’s 1,000 Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Reactivated

The post Satoshi-Era Mt. Gox’s 1,000 Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Reactivated appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. X account @SaniExp, which belongs to the founder of the Timechain Index explorer, has published data showing that a dormant BTC wallet was activated after hibernating for six years. However, it was set up 13 years ago, according to the tweet — the time when Satoshi Nakamoto’s shadow was still casting itself around, so to speak. The X post states that the tweet belongs to infamous early Bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox, which suffered from a major hack in the early 2010s, and last year it began paying out compensation to clients who lost their crypto in that hack. The deadline was eventually extended to October 2025. Mt. Gox’s wallet with 1,000 BTC reactivated The above-mentioned data source shared a screenshot from the Timechain Index explorer, showing multiple transactions marked as confirmed and moving a total of 1,000 Bitcoins. This amount of crypto is valued at $116,195,100 at the time of the initiated transaction. Last year, Mt. Gox began to move the remains of its gargantuan funds to pay out compensations to its creditors. Earlier this year, it also made several massive transactions to partner exchanges to distribute funds to Mt. Gox investors. All of the compensations were promised to be paid out by Oct. 31, 2025. The aforementioned transaction is likely preparation for another payout. The exchange was hacked for several years due to multiple unnoticed security breaches, and in 2014, when the site went offline, 744,408 Bitcoins were reported stolen. Source: https://u.today/satoshi-era-mtgoxs-1000-bitcoin-wallet-suddenly-reactivated
1
1$0.013123+27.51%
Union
U$0.01035-3.98%
SIX
SIX$0.02091+1.50%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 10:18
Share
Cardano (ADA) Releases New Roadmap – Here’s What They Have Planned

Cardano (ADA) Releases New Roadmap – Here’s What They Have Planned

The Cardano (ADA) Foundation detailed its new roadmap in its latest report. Here's what you need to know. Continue Reading: Cardano (ADA) Releases New Roadmap – Here’s What They Have Planned
SphereX
HERE$0.000219-10.61%
Cardano
ADA$0.8108-1.64%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 04:49
Share
Senator Claims New Bill Will Tackle Crypto ATM Scams and Market Issues

Senator Claims New Bill Will Tackle Crypto ATM Scams and Market Issues

As the U.S. Senate prepares to vote on a landmark legislation to regulate the digital asset market, concerns about cryptocurrency fraud, particularly involving Bitcoin ATMs, have taken center stage. Lawmakers are now contemplating measures to curb scam activities that target vulnerable investors, especially seniors, amid ongoing debates over crypto regulation and the future of blockchain-based [...]
Union
U$0.01035-3.98%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12437+2.25%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/24 05:06
Share

Trending News

More

Satoshi-Era Mt. Gox’s 1,000 Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Reactivated

Cardano (ADA) Releases New Roadmap – Here’s What They Have Planned

Senator Claims New Bill Will Tackle Crypto ATM Scams and Market Issues

CFTC launches tokenized initiative allowing derivatives traders to post stablecoins as collateral

Is Pepeto The Best Crypto Investment Over Dogecoin And Pepe Coin? All Signs Point To : YES