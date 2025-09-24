BlackRock has built a new profit center in digital assets that rakes in more than a quarter of a billion dollars in annualized revenue

BlackRock has built a new profit center in digital assets, raking in more than a quarter of a billion dollars in annualized revenue from its cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) less than two years after launch.

The world’s largest asset manager is now positioned as the benchmark for traditional finance firms eyeing exposure to Bitcoin and Ethereum, with analysts suggesting the opportunity could reshape global capital flows.

BlackRock has a $260 million profit machine

BlackRock has earned $260M from BTC and ETH ETFs. Source: Leon Waidmann via X

Figures shared by Leon Waidmann, head of research at the Onchain Foundation, show that BlackRock’s Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs are generating roughly $260 million a year in revenue. The bulk of that comes from its Bitcoin ETF at $218 million, while the Ether ETF accounts for $42 million.

The revenue has been achieved in less than two years since the debut of spot Bitcoin ETFs on January 11, 2024. For context, many fintech unicorns often struggle to hit comparable revenue levels even after a decade in operation.

BlackRock’s flagship Bitcoin ETF, the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), has exceeded $89 billion in assets under management, giving it a 58.7% share of the US spot Bitcoin ETF market. By contrast, Fidelity’s product holds $22.8 billion, which is 15% of the market.

BlackRock sets the benchmark for institutions

Bitcoin ETFs ranked by market share. Source: Dune Analytics

Waidmann likened BlackRock’s strategy and ascent to Amazon’s early strategy of starting with books before expanding into all areas of e-commerce. ETFs, according to Waidmann, are merely the “entry point into the crypto world” for BlackRock, with the potential to expand into custody, staking, and digital asset derivatives once distribution channels are locked in.

With a proven revenue stream, other global asset managers, pension funds, and insurers now face pressure to take crypto seriously. What was once dismissed as a speculative asset class is increasingly being reframed as a mainstream business opportunity.

“Every pension fund, sovereign wealth fund, and insurance company now has a benchmark,” Waidmann said in his post on X. “If BlackRock can extract $260m annually from Bitcoin and Ethereum, others will follow.”

Analysts suggest inflows from ETFs and corporate treasuries may even extend the current crypto market cycle. André Dragosch, head of European research at Bitwise, reportedly said that the inclusion of crypto in US 401(k) retirement plans could help push Bitcoin to $200,000 before year-end.

The future looks bright

Despite the impressive headline figures, questions remain over sustainability. Fee compression is a constant risk in the ETF industry as competitors undercut to win flows. BlackRock’s advantage in distribution and liquidity is formidable, but rivals are expected to push aggressively for more shares.

Since early 2024, when US regulators gave the green light to spot Bitcoin ETFs, the crypto space has seen considerable growth, and more favorable regulations have entered the industry, making it more attractive for institutional players to enter the field.

BlackRock, which has been one of the early institutional believers and one of the biggest institutional holders of BTC, is well-positioned to reap the benefits of its strategic moves. However, it is worth noting that any change in policy or high-profile market failure could dent its momentum.

As Waidmann put it, “The world’s largest asset manager has proven that crypto is a serious profit center.” The empire has been staked — and the rest of finance is now on notice.

