BlackRock scoops up over $500 million of this crypto in a week

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 22:57
This week, Ethereum (ETH) spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) experienced volatility in capital flows, but BlackRock maintained its position as one of the asset’s biggest buyers.

BlackRock’s ETHA fund led the sector with more than $513 million in net inflows, while other major products struggled with sizeable outflows that weighed on the broader market.

Between September 15 and 19, BlackRock saw steady investor demand, highlighted by a massive $363.2 million inflow on Monday and an additional $144.3 million on Thursday. Smaller gains midweek reinforced its dominance.

ETH ETF net inflows. Source: Coinglass

In contrast, rivals faced redemptions with Fidelity’s FETH shedding over $53 million on September 19 and nearly $29 million two days earlier, despite attracting a record $159 million on September 18. 

On the other hand, Bitwise’s ETHW also swung between inflows and withdrawals, including a sharp $9.7 million outflow on September 17. Meanwhile, Grayscale’s legacy trusts (ETHE and ETH) continued to lose assets, dropping $17.5 million combined over the week.

Overall, total net inflows into Ethereum spot ETFs reached $47.8 million on September 19, a modest rebound after midweek losses. The strongest day came on September 18, when combined products brought in more than $213 million, largely driven by Fidelity.

These transactions by BlackRock and other Ethereum ETF issuers have played a central role in influencing the asset’s price action. 

ETH price analysis

Notably, Ethereum has retreated after failing to break above the $5,000 mark in August. At press time, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap was trading at $4,466, down 1.5% over the past 24 hours and more than 4% on the week.

ETH seven-day price chart. Source: Finbold

Notably, Ethereum’s technicals suggest a constructive trend. The 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at $4,278.82 and the 200-day SMA at $2,921.65 highlight a solid long-term uptrend, while the 14-day RSI at 51.51 indicates the asset is neither overbought nor oversold, leaving room for movement in either direction.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/blackrock-scoops-up-over-500-million-of-this-crypto-in-a-week/

