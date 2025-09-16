BlackRock’s ETF Roars Back With $360M Inflows

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 18:10
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005238-5.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08856-2.68%
Movement
MOVE$0.1249-0.08%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01358-0.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017378+1.97%
Ethereum
  • 16 September 2025
  • |
  • 13:05

Investor interest in Ethereum exchange-traded products has swung sharply back in BlackRock’s favor.

After weeks of steady outflows, the asset manager’s ETHA fund has staged its biggest rebound in a month, pointing to renewed confidence in the token.

Fresh data shows ETHA absorbed more than $360 million worth of Ethereum in a single day, equal to over 80,000 coins. That surge pushed daily activity above $1.5 billion and marked the strongest intake since mid-August. The rush of capital followed a bruising period when billions were pulled from crypto funds during early September, dragging Ethereum products down with them.

The latest wave of inflows adds to a broader recovery trend across the sector. Fidelity’s rival FETH vehicle attracted nearly $400 million last week, helping spot-based Ethereum ETFs collectively secure over $600 million during the same stretch.

BlackRock’s share reached $165 million for the week, while Grayscale and Bitwise continued to post steady—though smaller—gains. For the first time in weeks, not a single major fund reported money leaving.

Together, Ethereum ETFs now manage more than $30 billion in assets. BlackRock commands over half of that total with $17.25 billion under management, giving it control of roughly 3% of Ethereum’s market capitalization.

The move comes on the heels of BlackRock’s recent portfolio shuffling between Bitcoin and Ethereum. Earlier this month, the firm shifted funds into its iShares Bitcoin Trust, while ETHA endured modest losses. The rebound in Ethereum demand suggests that rather than losing ground, the fund is regaining balance as investors diversify between the two largest digital assets.

Market analysts view the sudden reversal as a critical test of staying power. If inflows continue, it may signal that institutions are prepared to hold Ethereum exposure more consistently, even during volatility. For BlackRock, the latest intake underscores its dominance in shaping how Wall Street approaches crypto.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/ethereum-news-blackrocks-etf-roars-back-with-360m-inflows/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD

Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD

PANews reported on September 16th that, according to CoinDesk , the ORQO Group, established in Abu Dhabi, manages $ 370 million in assets and integrates four traditional and crypto financial institutions: Mount TFI , Monterra Capital , Nextrope , and Soil . The group will provide on-chain yield services based on private lending for Ripple 's RLUSD stablecoin on the XRP Ledger through its Soil platform. ORQO has obtained licenses in Poland and Malta and is in the process of applying for regulatory approval from the Abu Dhabi Global Market. In the future, it will open multiple RLUSD credit pools, providing yield opportunities for institutional and protocol funds.
TrustFi
TFI$0.00421--%
XRP
XRP$3.0311+1.10%
Soil
SOIL$0.208+0.82%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 18:41
Share
Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing

Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing

Polymarket’s SEC filing mentioning other warrants via its latest funding round has raised speculation of a potential Polymarket token launch.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01359-0.87%
Octavia
VIA$0.0161+4.54%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/16 18:13
Share
Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion

Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion

PANews reported on September 16th that Polkadot's referendum, #1721, has passed, marking the project's official entry into Phase 2.0. This upgrade eliminates the parachain slot auction, enables flexible scaling, lowers the developer entry barrier, and plans to enable EVM compatibility, improve liquidity, and reduce high staking returns. The annual DOT inflation rate will be reduced to 3.1% in 2026. The Polkadot Hub and related liquidity initiatives are expected to launch in 2026.
Polkadot
DOT$4.214+0.40%
BounceToken
AUCTION$9.547+0.30%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 18:10
Share

Trending News

More

Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD

Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing

Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Israel Seizes Cryptocurrency Wallets Linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps! Here Are the Details