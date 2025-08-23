BlackRock's Ethereum ETF's market value exceeds $15 billion

PANews reported on August 23rd that BlackRock's official data showed that its Ethereum exchange-traded fund, the iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA), held 3,541,277.77120 ETH, with a market value exceeding $15 billion, reaching $15,072,067,734.78 as of August 21st. Historical data shows that the market value of BlackRock's Ethereum ETF holdings exceeded $10 billion on July 23rd of this year, representing a roughly 50% increase over the past month.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.