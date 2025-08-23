BlackRock's Ethereum ETF's market value exceeds $15 billion

By: PANews
2025/08/23 19:34
PANews reported on August 23rd that BlackRock's official data showed that its Ethereum exchange-traded fund, the iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA), held 3,541,277.77120 ETH, with a market value exceeding $15 billion, reaching $15,072,067,734.78 as of August 21st. Historical data shows that the market value of BlackRock's Ethereum ETF holdings exceeded $10 billion on July 23rd of this year, representing a roughly 50% increase over the past month.

