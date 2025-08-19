Blink Charging (BLNK) reports Q2 loss, tops revenue estimates

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 23:28
Blink Charging (BLNK) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.26 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.17. This compares to a loss of $0.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.

This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -52.94%. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post a loss of $0.14 per share when it actually produced a loss of $0.18, delivering a surprise of -28.57%.

Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates two times.

Blink Charging, which belongs to the Zacks Electronics – Miscellaneous Services industry, posted revenues of $28.67 million for the quarter ended June 2025, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.50%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $33.26 million. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates just once over the last four quarters.

The sustainability of the stock’s immediate price movement based on the recently-released numbers and future earnings expectations will mostly depend on management’s commentary on the earnings call.

Blink Charging shares have lost about 32.4% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500’s gain of 9.7%.

What’s next for Blink Charging?

While Blink Charging has underperformed the market so far this year, the question that comes to investors’ minds is: what’s next for the stock?

There are no easy answers to this key question, but one reliable measure that can help investors address this is the company’s earnings outlook. Not only does this include current consensus earnings expectations for the coming quarter(s), but also how these expectations have changed lately.

Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. Investors can track such revisions by themselves or rely on a tried-and-tested rating tool like the Zacks Rank, which has an impressive track record of harnessing the power of earnings estimate revisions.

Ahead of this earnings release, the estimate revisions trend for Blink Charging was mixed. While the magnitude and direction of estimate revisions could change following the company’s just-released earnings report, the current status translates into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for the stock. So, the shares are expected to perform in line with the market in the near future. 

It will be interesting to see how estimates for the coming quarters and the current fiscal year change in the days ahead. The current consensus EPS estimate is -$0.15 on $26.59 million in revenues for the coming quarter and -$0.64 on $102.63 million in revenues for the current fiscal year.

Investors should be mindful of the fact that the outlook for the industry can have a material impact on the performance of the stock as well. In terms of the Zacks Industry Rank, Electronics – Miscellaneous Services is currently in the top 1% of the 250 plus Zacks industries. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

One other stock from the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector, Zoom Communications (ZM), is yet to report results for the quarter ended July 2025. The results are expected to be released on August 21.

This video-conferencing company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -1.4%. The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level.

Zoom Communications’ revenues are expected to be $1.2 billion, up 3% from the year-ago quarter.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/blink-charging-blnk-reports-q2-loss-tops-revenue-estimates-202508190704

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/blink-charging-blnk-reports-q2-loss-tops-revenue-estimates-202508190704
