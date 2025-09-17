Blockchain Ecosystem Expands Further — XRP Cloud Mining App Launches Globally

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/17 20:00
As cryptocurrency rapidly becomes part of everyday life, cloud mining is becoming an important way for ordinary users to enter the cryptocurrency market. SitonMining, a leading global cryptocurrency mining company, has launched a new XRP cloud mining app, allowing users to participate in mining and earn profits with zero barriers to entry.

XRP

Cloud mining model lowers the threshold for participation

Traditional cryptocurrency mining often requires high hardware investment, electricity costs, and technical maintenance, making it difficult for ordinary investors to enter the market. SitonMining‘s newly launched XRP Cloud Mining app uses cloud computing to centralize computing power in the platform’s data center. Users simply register and operate the app to participate in mining, without the need for specialized equipment or maintenance issues.

XRP as a Dominant Currency

XRP possesses unique advantages in global payment settlements and cross-border transfers. However, unlike Bitcoin and DOGE, which rely on mining for output, XRP has long been passively waiting for price increases, with no income generated through mining. SitonMining’s launch of the XRP Cloud Mining app allows users to not only earn income through mining but also circulate and utilize its value in real-world payment scenarios.

How to Use XRP Mining

1. Register an Account:

Visit https://sitonmining.com and register with your email address. New users will receive an immediate bonus of $10-100 USD.

2. Start Mining: Select a mining contract based on your needs and launch cloud mining with one click. No additional equipment is required, and your hash rate and earnings are visible in real time.

3. Receive Earnings: Mining rewards are automatically deposited into your account daily. Users can flexibly withdraw or reinvest their earnings for higher returns.

sitonmining adheres to the principles of “zero barriers to entry, low cost, and sustainability,” and is committed to making the new era of blockchain accessible to users worldwide.

Multiple profit guarantees: Low barrier to entry, secure and transparent.

⦁ Flexible mining packages: Users can choose different mining power packages based on their needs.

⦁ Automated profit distribution: The system automatically allocates mining power according to the contract, ensuring fixed profits and avoiding fluctuations.

⦁ Real-time profit tracking: Users can check their earnings at any time through the app, ensuring financial transparency.

⦁ Security and compliance assurance: The platform utilizes distributed storage and encryption technology to safeguard user assets and data.

New Opportunities for XRP Users

SitonMining’s XRP Cloud Mining app not only lowers the barrier to entry for mining, but also provides a new way for the public to acquire digital assets. Whether you’re new to cryptocurrency or looking to expand your investment channels, this platform allows you to easily participate in the blockchain ecosystem.

A New Chapter in XRP’s Value

With the official launch of the XRP cloud mining application by SitonMining, users are now able to participate in a more convenient and efficient way by combining “zero-threshold access, daily profit settlement, environmentally friendly and secure operation, and a dual-income mechanism.” With a simplified onboarding process, users can begin their own “cloud mining” experience without any complex steps, transforming XRP from a simple payment and settlement tool into an innovative digital asset capable of generating stable returns.

For more information, please visit https://sitonmining.com or email [email protected]

PayPal expands P2P payments to include crypto transfers in U.S.

PayPal is expanding its peer-to-peer payment system to allow U.S. users to send and receive cryptocurrencies directly within the PayPal app. PayPal has announced that it will soon allow U.S. users to send and receive crypto directly through its peer-to-peer…
FUNToken's $5 Million Giveaway Moves Forward with Successful Security Audit

In a significant development for its community engagement strategies, FUNToken has announced the successful completion of a security audit for its $5 million giveaway smart contract, conducted by the renowned blockchain security firm, CredShields. The completion of this audit is a crucial component in guaranteeing the security and reliability of the forthcoming community reward campaign. The audit by CredShields demonstrates FUNToken's commitment to prioritizing user safety and trust in its operations. A spokesperson emphasized the importance of this milestone, stating, "Achieving this audit approval from CredShields is essential as it reassures our community of the robustness and safety of engaging with our platform. It allows our users to participate in the giveaway with increased confidence." The secure, audited smart contract is the backbone of a larger initiative to distribute $5 million in rewards to the FUNToken community. This initiative encourages community members to interact more deeply with FUNToken’s ecosystem, boosting engagement and fostering a sense of involvement and ownership among users. Looking ahead, FUNToken plans to launch the reward distribution in the coming weeks. This move is expected to drive greater participation within the FUNToken community and help expand the overall ecosystem. Advancing Community-First Initiatives The $5 million giveaway is not just a promotional tool but a reflection of FUNToken's dedication to community-centered growth. Through such initiatives, FUNToken aims to reinforce its vision of transparency and innovation in the blockchain space. About FUNToken As a pioneer in decentralized gaming and engagement infrastructure, FUNToken continues to develop a tokenized ecosystem that rewards community involvement and pushes the boundaries of gaming technology and Web3 adoption. Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
DeFi Dev increased its holdings by 62,700 SOL, and the treasury's holdings rose to 2,095,700 SOL

PANews reported on September 17th that DeFi Dev Corp. (NASDAQ: DFDV ), the Solana treasury, announced the purchase of an additional 62,745 Sol , bringing its total treasury holdings to 2,095,748 Sol , equivalent to approximately $ 499 million at a market value on September 16 , 2025. All of the newly added Sol has been staked to earn native yield and support the security of the Solana network. As of now, DFDV has 25,670,108 shares outstanding, representing 0.0816 Sol per share, with an SPS value of $ 19.44 .
