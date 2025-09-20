Blockchain gaming company Immutable announces shift to a mobile-first strategy

PANews reported on September 20 that according to PRNewswire, blockchain gaming company Immutable announced a transformation to a "mobile-first" strategy and the establishment of a mobile gaming department to accelerate the mainstream application of Web 3 games and simplify on-chain product integration for mobile developers. It also plans to invest in mobile gaming studios in the Immutable ecosystem, but specific investment transaction information has not yet been disclosed.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.