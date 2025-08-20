Blockchain native protocols get creative in crypto treasury arms race

The latest wave of crypto treasuries shows protocols exploring creative strategies to sustain token growth.

The race to build crypto treasuries is accelerating. Alongside high-profile ventures raising billions, blockchain native protocols themselves are exploring new ways to lock value into their ecosystems, and in some cases, even reimagine what a treasury can do.

On Aug. 7, the Chainlink network announced its own reserve, designed to accumulate the protocol's native token Chainlink (LINK) collected from both onchain service fees and offchain enterprise revenue, creating a direct link between Chainlink’s business activity and long-term token demand.

Since then, the protocol has made two deposits to its newly launched onchain treasury. Onchain data from Etherscan shows total holdings at 109,661.68 LINK at this writing, valued at about $2.6 million.

