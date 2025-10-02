Blockchain Reporter Named Official Media Partner of Cardano Summit 2025, Unlocking Exclusive Reader Benefits

Berlin, Germany – Blockchain Reporter is thrilled to announce that we are a media partner of Cardano Summit 2025, a crucial gathering and event showcasing blockchain, enterprise, and the Cardano ecosystem. The Summit will take place at the iconic Gasometer Schöneberg in Berlin on November 12–13, 2025, bringing together leaders, innovators, and builders from across blockchain, finance, and technology.
This year’s Summit features a host of expert speakers, including global investor Tim Draper, as well as senior representatives from Mastercard, Volvo, Orange Business, Women in Tech, the United Nations, and Boston Consulting Group. Attendees will participate in keynotes, masterclasses, technical sessions, and panel discussions covering important topics such as stablecoins, digital product passports, policy and regulation, and as well as broader themes such as AI and blockchain integration for enterprise, infrastructure, and the evolving technical landscape of blockchain and Web3.
As part of our media partnership, Blockchain Reporter readers can register with the exclusive code BlockchainReporter10 for a 10% discount.
Register here
Kick Off Early with Day Zero
In addition to the main Cardano Summit event, the Berlin Summit experience begins on November 11 with Day Zero, an exclusive, free pre-event program offering hands-on workshops, deep-dive sessions, and curated networking opportunities. The event will also include demonstrations from the Layer Up: Cardano Hackathon as well as the Battle of the Builders: Pitch Competition. Day Zero provides early access to the innovators, builders, and community leaders shaping the future of Cardano, helping attendees maximize the value of the Berlin Summit experience. Register for a free ticket here
Explore Cardano Regional Summit Events
Cardano Summit 2025 extends worldwide with community-led events in Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires (Brazil & Argentina), Bangalore (India), and Nairobi (Kenya). These gatherings allow local communities to connect, share insights, and experience the Summit’s energy firsthand. Explore regional Cardano Summit events
As an official media partner, Blockchain Reporter will bring readers closer to the insights, conversations, and innovations unfolding at Cardano Summit 2025. With a program that spans Berlin and a series of global community events, the Summit offers a rare window into the people and projects shaping the future of Cardano and blockchain’s adoption by enterprise.
About Cardano Summit 2025
Organized by the Cardano Foundation, the Summit is a not-to-be-missed showcase of blockchain, enterprise, and the Cardano ecosystem, uniting blockchain experts, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to share ideas and celebrate innovation.
