Blockchain settlement firm Tassat appoints Glen Sussman as CEO

PANews reported on August 19th that blockchain settlement company Tassat has appointed Glen Sussman, currently president and chief strategy officer, as CEO, replacing Zain Saidin. Saidin will continue to serve on the company’s board of directors and as a senior advisor, supporting the company’s institutional growth strategy.

Since joining Tassat in 2021, Sussman has driven the launch of the Lynq real-time settlement network and the Digital Interbank Network, the first tokenized deposit network in the United States. Tassat plans to further expand the application of the Lynq platform and accelerate the adoption of stablecoins, tokenized deposits, and digital asset securities to build a compliant, institutional-grade financial infrastructure.