Blockchain Study Urged for Brazil’s Precious Metals Registry

Congressman encourages Brazil to research blockchain to enhance the precious metals registry, with the example of Canada to enhance transparency and innovation.

The proposal was made in a legislative bill within the Brazilian Congress. It seeks to evaluate the potential of the blockchain in ensuring the stability of records and transactions of precious metals such as gold and silver.

The congressman highlighted the experiences of the Canadian registry, which is based on blockchain that tracks metals efficiently. The application of blockchain to metal tracking is a topic that creates curiosity.

Securing supply chains in blockchain is receiving global focus

This technology produces records that cannot be modified, hence minimizing fraud and errors. The congressman indicated that blockchain has helped the registry in Canada gain more trust and auditability.

The precious metals industry in Brazil has been experiencing the problem of illegal mining and trade.

Users can leverage the transparency of blockchain to counter these dangers since each transaction is traceable. Experts perceive this technology as an essential means of digitalizing the registry.

Why Brazil Should Use Blockchain in the Metals Registry .

One of the mainstays of Brazil’s economy is the mining sector. Investors and regulators both must ensure precious metals tracking. Blockchain is a verifiable, decentralized way to record ownership and movement of metals.

It advocates pilot programs in order to test the effectiveness of the technology. The roadmap highlights cooperation with international models, such as Canada.

This proposal is in line with the emerging interest in Brazil in the use of blockchain in different fields.

The ability of the technology to curb fraud as well as enhance efficiency makes it a major innovation in the metal industry in the country.

The new trends in blockchain regulation and implementation across the world support the initiative by the congressman.

The cryptocurrency and blockchain controversy about the regulation of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies in Brazil is on the rise. The new bill introduces a practical use case of tangible assets.