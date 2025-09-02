BlockchainFX Extends Lead Over Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, and Token6900

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02
Crypto News

The crypto presale market is buzzing with activity, and a few names are pulling ahead thanks to strong funding, useful features, and bold incentives.

While many presales come and go, these four networks, BlockchainFX, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, and Token6900, are drawing real attention. Each of them has built a unique case for why now might be the time to look at their tokens. Some lean on pure meme energy, others focus on building a platform with genuine long-term utility, but all of them share one thing in common: they’ve pushed millions in presale funding.

This list will break down what makes these coins matter right now. BlockchainFX is building a multi-asset super app that brings crypto and traditional markets together in one place. Bitcoin Hyper is unlocking Bitcoin’s utility with a Solana-level Layer-2 system. Snorter is building a Telegram trading bot with real-time tools. Token6900 has turned irony and meme culture into a presale that’s raising millions. Together, they represent different sides of the best crypto presale narrative in 2025.

1. BlockchainFX – The Super App Play

BlockchainFX is gaining traction as more than just another presale coin. The project has raised over $6.3 million from more than 6,300 participants, with the presale price at $0.021. The launch price is targeted at $0.05, giving participants an immediate upside of about 138%. On top of that, BlockchainFX is currently running the AUG35 bonus, which gives 35% extra tokens, adding more urgency to the presale rush. With a soft cap nearly reached and a target of scaling fast, the momentum has been steady.

What makes BlockchainFX exciting is its design as a multi-asset “super app.” Unlike meme coins that rely on pure hype, this platform aims to let users trade crypto, stocks, forex, ETFs, and commodities in one place. There are staking opportunities with APYs reaching up to 90%, plus USDT rewards for participants. A key feature is that 70% of trading fees are returned to the community, 50% going into staking rewards and 20% used for token buybacks and burns, building a deflationary system. The project has already run a beta platform that recorded more than 10,000 daily users and millions in trading volume.

Security and compliance also add weight. BlockchainFX has completed audits from CertiK, Coinsult, and SolidProof, alongside full KYC verification. On top of that, plans include rolling out a BFX Visa card for global spending, pushing it closer to real-world adoption. With referral rewards, a $500k giveaway, and whales shifting in, BlockchainFX is proving that the best crypto presale can offer both serious growth potential and usable utility.

2. Bitcoin Hyper – Bitcoin Gets a Layer-2 Boost

Bitcoin Hyper has raised over $12 million in its presale, putting it firmly on the radar of crypto enthusiasts and bigger buyers. Tokens are currently priced around $0.0128 to $0.0129, with the price mechanism increasing every three days or when stages sell out. Analysts have pegged its potential listing range at $0.20 by the end of 2025, and possibly up to $1.20 by 2030, which would deliver outsized returns. The presale has also seen large whale entries, including three rapid buys worth over $50,000 combined, adding to its credibility.

The reason for this growing attention is its architecture. Bitcoin Hyper is building a Layer-2 network that connects to Bitcoin through a canonical bridge, letting users deposit BTC, mint wrapped tokens, and transact at high speed. By integrating the Solana Virtual Machine, it enables thousands of transactions per second with low fees while keeping Bitcoin’s security. DeFi, NFTs, and DAO tools can all run on it, making Bitcoin programmable in a way it hasn’t been before. Partnerships add another layer of confidence, USDT is set to run natively on Bitcoin Hyper via RGB protocol, and testnet traction has already passed 300,000 users. With staking APYs reaching between 88% and 99% and a mainnet launch expected in Q3 2025, Bitcoin Hyper has positioned itself as one of the best crypto presale plays right now.

3. Snorter – The Meme Trader’s AI Bot

Snorter has become one of the most talked-about Telegram bot tokens of 2025. Built on Solana, its presale has already raised $3.4 to $3.5 million, with token prices currently sitting between $0.1019 and $0.1025 depending on stage progression. Each stage price ticks up every few days, creating urgency for buyers. Analysts and presale trackers are putting bold labels on it, suggesting that it could be among the top meme-linked tools of the year.

The core idea is simple yet appealing. Snorter is a Telegram bot designed to give retail traders the same edge as bigger players. It includes token sniping, limit orders, copy trading, and portfolio tracking, all while adding protections against rug pulls and honeypots. The SNORT token itself gives holders access to premium features, staking with APYs around 135% to 146%, and reduced trading fees within the bot. While the bot has yet to officially launch, multi-chain expansion is on the roadmap, with Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Polygon in sight. With meme coins still driving liquidity, Snorter’s mix of culture and utility makes it a contender for the best crypto presale list.

4. Token6900 – Meme Energy Extended

Token6900 has leaned fully into meme culture, but it has done so in a way that continues to pull millions into its presale. The campaign has raised over $3 million, with the token priced at $0.007125 in its final stages. Originally planned to close on August 28, 2025, the presale was extended to September 3 because of ongoing demand. About 80% of its supply, over 744 million tokens, has been allocated to presale participants, making it one of the larger meme token raises of the year.

What sets Token6900 apart is its deliberate parody of SPX6900, with its supply fixed at 930,993,091, exactly one more than the original meme coin. The project openly admits to having no utility, instead branding itself as “brain rot finance” and banking on viral energy. Even with that approach, staking has been a draw, with rewards up to 33% APY and over 139 million tokens already staked. Analysts have set wild targets, ranging from 500× to 1,000×, while more cautious forecasts suggest prices could land anywhere between $0.097 and $0.216 by late 2025. Token6900 proves that sometimes culture alone can carry a presale, and that’s why it sits comfortably among the best crypto presale choices in 2025.

Why BFX is the Best Crypto Presale Right Now

Across the board, BlockchainFX, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, and Token6900 are defining different angles of today’s presale excitement. BlockchainFX leads with a multi-asset super app that mixes real utility with strong growth potential. Bitcoin Hyper expands Bitcoin’s usefulness with a fast Layer-2 platform and big presale funding. Snorter mixes meme culture with real tools, aiming to bring trading advantages directly into Telegram. Token6900 is pure meme power turned into millions of dollars raised. Each has unique strengths, but together they highlight why 2025 has been such a breakout year for presale coins.

For those looking at the best crypto presale, these four options show how diverse the paths to hype and growth can be. Some will succeed with real technology, others with culture and community energy, but all are currently building strong momentum before listings.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Reporter at Coindoo

Source: https://coindoo.com/best-crypto-presale-2025-blockchainfx-extends-lead-over-bitcoin-hyper-snorter-and-token6900/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
